Press Release

December 31, 2020 De Lima shares message of hope for 2021 Amid the suffering and grief brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges this year, Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has expressed optimism that her fellow Filipinos would welcome another year with renewed strength. In her New Year's message, De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, likewise encouraged the people to continue working together to ensure better and more peaceful days ahead, where justice reigns. "A blessed New Year to all of us. We were rendered vulnerable to a public health crisis, and were even made more so by this regime who took the pandemic as an opportunity to spread terror and lies," she said. "And while the worst may not yet be over, compounded by the economic slump, we will welcome 2021 with renewed strength, as we will be forever reminded of the power of hope and solidarity amid the suffering and grief," she added. While 2020 may have been marked with tragedies, De Lima stressed that it was also marked with kindness and love, especially to the poor. "The selflessness of our frontliners, disaster responders, volunteers, and ordinary people who, despite their own struggles, remained committed in serving their fellow Filipinos, served as a beacon of hope in the darkest of times," she said. "May the beautiful stories of courage and compassion inspire us, as we continue to strive for a just and humane society," she added. Meanwhile, De Lima, a staunch human rights defender, also urged Filipinos to continue praying and fighting for justice for all the victims of abuses in the country, especially because there is a reigning culture of violence and impunity under the present administration. "Sa pagpasok ng Bagong Taon, kaakibat ng ating dalangin para sa maayos na kalusugan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mahal sa buhay, ipagdasal din natin ang hustisya para sa mga biktima ng paglabag sa karapatang pantao, at ang tuluyang pangingibabaw ng katotohanan at katarungan sa ating bayan," she said. Sa kabila ng pandemya at sunod-sunod na kalamidad, nawa'y salubungin natin ang Bagong Taon bitbit ang pag-asa para sa isang makatarungan at mapayapang bukas," she added. In a separate message, De Lima said that the events that happened in 2020 made her realize that "what could happen, might happen, and we need to have the foresight to be ready for life-changing events, especially in safeguarding the most vulnerable and needy among us." "Like what I always say, I continue to learn and derive inspiration from ordinary people who remain relentless in their fight against a repressive regime. Kahit sa gitna ng pandemya, sa kabila ng sarili nilang mga problemang binabalikat, hindi sila natitinag sa pagtulong at paglaban para sa kapwa," she said. "Sa panahon ng pinakamatitinding krisis lumalabas ang pinakamabubuting puso--women from urban poor communities setting up soup kitchens for the hungry, farmers giving away their produce kahit sila mismo ay lugi na at nagugutom. It takes a special kind of mettle to be able to stand up for others while fighting your own battles," she added.