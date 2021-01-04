Press Release

January 4, 2021 De Lima wishes hope and optimism in 2021; asks prayers for court's favorable action on her cases While she continues to endure personal sacrifices in fighting for truth and justice, Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has urged her friends, supporters and loved ones to keep praying for the court's favorable action on her motion seeking the dismissal of her cases, or at the very least on her motion for bail. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, made the statement in her "Sunday Reflections" where she shared her New Year's Message of Love, Gratitude & Hope. "I ask all those who believe in me to join me in earnest prayers for the court's favorable action on my plea for demurrer to evidence / dismissal of my drug cases, or at the very least the grant of bail," she said. "May the hearts and minds of the judges handling my cases be enlightened to uphold truth and justice. We pray for their courage to do the right thing," she added. While "God's grace and mercy will be sufficient," De Lima maintained that "an extra push from you, dear friends and loved ones, might just clinch it." It may be recalled that De Lima filed motions for bail in June, August, and December for the three trumped-up cases against her before Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branches 205 and 206. Muntinlupa RTC Br. 205, meanwhile, already granted her Motion for Leave to file Demurrer to Evidence for Criminal Cases Nos. 17-165 and 17-166 in open court last Dec. 29. The third case, Criminal Case No. 17-167, before the Muntinlupa RTC Br. 256, is still undergoing presentation of prosecution evidence. As a new year has set in, De Lima said she wishes wish to start 2021 with a heart filled with love, gratitude and hope. "Profound love and gratitude to the Almighty God for the gifts of enduring patience, courage and fortitude in adversity. For keeping me healthy, sane and whole," she said. "Love and gratitude to my family, staff, friends and supporters for sharing my moments and feeling my joys, triumphs, pains, frustrations and disappointments. For fighting alongside with me. For their continued faith in me," she added. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, further shared that she wishes hope and optimism for a better year despite the challenges endured by everyone in 2020. "For the end of the pandemic. For the revival of humanity and mankind's deepened resolve to rise above any and all challenges and crises under the power of solidarity," she said. "Staying woke and vigilant, guarding our freedoms. For strengthened adherence to the timeless values of Christianity and the core principles of democracy and social justice, warding off hopelessness and faithlessness," she added.