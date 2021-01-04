Press Release

January 4, 2021 Sen. Grace Poe's text statement re ABS-CBN: Given the crippling effects of the ABS-CBN shutdown and the need for more news outlets with the widest reach during the raging pandemic, the issue will be given utmost priority as soon as it is referred to the Committee on Public Service. However, since the Constitution requires that bills of such nature originate from the House, it will most likely be referred to Rules until the House grants the franchise. My support for a free and fair media in the name of public service remains. I will make sure that the Committee acts on it in due course.