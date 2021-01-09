Press Release

January 9, 2021 Bong Go reiterates call for gov't to provide free masks, face shields to the poor; reminds the public not to get complacent given emerging new variants of COVID-19 Amid the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reminded the public to strictly adhere to government-imposed protocols, such as mandatory wearing of masks and face shields in public places. He also urged authorities to strictly implement the mandatory mask- and face shield-wearing policy and provide free masks and face shields to the poor who cannot afford. A study published by the University of the Philippines-OCTA Research showed that only 61% of Metro Manila respondents always or regularly use their face shields when outside their homes. "Hindi pa tapos ang laban kontra COVID-19. Huwag muna tayo magkumpyansa. Sumunod tayo sa patakaran ng gobyerno dahil ang kapakanan naman ng lahat ang inuuna natin dito," Go said. "Importante ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Para dun sa hindi makabili ng sarili nilang mask at face shield, bigyan dapat ng gobyerno ng libre para makapag-comply sila," he added. Despite the importance of these basic health guideline of wearing masks and face shields, Go lamented that many poor Filipinos cannot afford them, prompting him to ask concerned government agencies to distribute them to the poor for free. "Marami po sa ating mga kababayan ang nawalan o nahihirapang maghanapbuhay dahil sa pandemya. Dagdag pasanin pa po sa kanila ang pagbili ng masks at face shields, kaya naman po hinihimok ko ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magbigay ng libreng masks at face shields sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he said. "Tulungan po natin silang makapag-comply sa mga health protocols na ating ini-impose dahil sa pandemya," he added. As new COVID-19 variants emerge, including the B117 strain discovered in the United Kingdom which is reported to be 71% more infectious, Go explained that the primary way to prevent their transmission is by wearing masks and face shields. "Normal po na mag-mutate ang virus kapag naipapasa po ito mula sa isang tao papunta sa iba sa mahabang panahon. Kaya po mahalagang magsuot ng mask at face shield para hindi na ito makahawa at mabawasan ang chances na mag-mutate pa ito," he explained. Despite the decreasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the country, the Senator continues to remind Filipinos to comply with health protocols to put a stop to the spread of COVID-19. "Huwag tayong magkumpiyansa. Delikado pa po ang panahon ngayon. Kung maaari po, huwag munang lumabas ng bahay dahil delikado pa po. Parating magsuot ng mask at face shield kung sa labas, maghugas ng kamay at mag-social distancing po," Go asked the public. Go and his team has been continuously going around the country to aid vulnerable sectors cope with the adverse effects of the crisis. They have been providing masks, face shields, vitamins and other essential goods to market vendors, ordinary workers, and victims of fires and natural disasters, among others. "Talagang mahirap ang panahon ngayon. Marami pang bawal. Konting tiis lang po. Ang pagsunod sa mga patakaran ay simpleng paraan ng pagmamalasakit sa kapwa at pakikisama sa bayanihan efforts," he added. "Inoobliga natin silang magsuot ng face masks kahit halos wala na nga silang pambili ng pagkain. Uunahin syempre nila ang bumili ng pagkain kaysa bumili ng mask," Go lamented. The Senator stressed that the government, as a whole, must do its best to unburden Filipinos by shouldering the cost while ensuring that basic needs, including personal protection such as masks and face shields, are provided to those who need these. "Para naman mabuhay, kailangan nilang bumalik sa trabaho pero hindi sila makakapagtrabaho nang maayos kung hindi sila protektado. Kaya dapat lang na bigyan natin sila ng libreng masks at face shields," said the Senator.