Press Release

January 13, 2021 Pangilinan: DOH should reconsider Sinovac purchases given latest findings and cost FOLLOWING the results of a new study in Brazil showing a 50.4-percent efficacy rate of China's Sinovac vaccine, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday called on the Department of Health to reconsider its order to purchase these vaccines. "Sinovac, with just over 50 percent efficacy, is six times more expensive than AstraZeneca, which in contrast shows a 70-percent efficacy. Sinovac is more expensive yet it has the lowest efficacy. Given these latest findings, we call on the DOH to cancel the purchase of said vaccines," Pangilinan said in a tweet. "Bakit tayo gagastos sa mas mahal na pinakamababa ang bisa? Why will we pay for a more expensive vaccine that has lowest efficacy?" he added. According to news reports, the Brazil trial results were barely enough for regulatory approval and well below the 78-percent efficacy rate announced last week. At Monday's Senate Committee of the Whole hearing regarding the vaccine roll-out, Pangilinan said the country should procure vaccines on the bases of both higher efficacy and lower cost. The efficacy rate for the other vaccines are: Moderna 95 percent, Pfizer and BioNTech 95 percent, Gamaleya 92 percent, and AstraZeneca 70 percent. The efficacy rate measures the reduction in the risk rate of infection of the individual inoculated with the vaccine, not the entire population. According to data shared during the interpellation on the bicameral report on the 2021 national budget, the cost of Sinovac is P3,629.50, Moderna at P3,904-P4,504, Pfizer P2,379, Gamaleya P1,220, via Covax facility P854, AstraZeneca P610, and Novavax P366. The Philippines has secured 25 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech, with the first 50,000 expected to arrive in February. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the rest of the Sinovac vaccines will arrive in batches from March until December and that Filipinos will not be able to choose their vaccine. "Bakit natin bibigyan ng kaduda-dudang bakuna ang ating mga mamamayan? Nagsasayang lamang tayo ng pondo sa pagbili ng Sinovac dahil marami pang bakuna na pagpipiliian. Malinaw naman na ito ang pinakamahal at hindi pinaka-epektibo. Ano ba ang gustong gawin ng pamahalaan?" said Pangilinan. In Metro Manila, local government units have allocated funds to procure doses from AstraZeneca while the Ayala Group has pledged 450,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines as its contribution to the national vaccine program. As of January 13, the Philippines has reported 491,258 Covid-19 cases, with 23,532 active cases and 9,554 deaths. On December 14, Pangilinan filed Senate Resolution 594 asking the Senate Committee of the Whole to look into the government national Covid-19 vaccination program. The Senate Committee of the Whole is scheduled to convene again on Friday, January 15, to further discuss the country's vaccination program.