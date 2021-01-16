Press Release

January 16, 2021 De Lima deplores killing of red-tagged activist in Iriga City Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has deplored the unrelenting killing spree of red-tagged individuals under the present administration, with the recent victim identified as Aldrin Enriquez of the Camarines Sur People's Organization (CSPO). De Lima, a staunch human rights defender who hails from Iriga, Camarines Sur, Bicol, shared that Enriquez, a red-tagged activist, is the brother of the former yaya of her nephew. "The killing spree of red-tagged individuals pervades and persists," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1017. "The year 2020 ended with the massacre of red-tagged Tumandok leaders. The new year started with the vicious killing of another red-tagged activist," she added. Contrary to police's claim that Enriquez died during a shootout with authorities after he supposedly tried to escape and fought back in Barangay Sagrada last Jan. 6, rights group Karapatan said that cops forcibly entered his house and shot him multiple times after he was handcuffed. Enriquez's children, ages 9 and 12, were said to be with him when he was killed. He was an active member of the CSPO. De Lima, the fiercest critic of the current regime's extrajudicial killings and summary executions, said that Duterte's state policy of labelling its perceived enemies - from communists, terrorists, drug pushers and addicts - is his ultimate way of desperately projecting control. "Thus, we are not seeing an end to this bloodbath anytime soon. Not when this regime is hell-bent on suppressing the increasing discontent of the people, especially with its inept pandemic response and oppressive policies," she said. "Not when Duterte is on a frenzy to consolidate power as he nears the end of his term. And while his regime continues to play its distraction game, bombarding us with the most outrageous statements, persecuting critics and dissenters, its henchmen are doing the rounds, tokhang style," she added.