January 16, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1019:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the need to amend the Party-list Law 1/16/21 I join the growing call in the Senate to simply amend the Party-List System Act, which has long been bastardized by those so drunk on powers, money and influence, instead of pushing for Cha-Cha. How is this a valid excuse anyway? Calling for Cha-Cha in order to reform the party-list system and weed out the Communists is about as stupid as setting fire to your house to get rid of a termite infestation. It creates more problems than it solves. As early as July 2019, I already filed a bill seeking to amend the Party-List System Act (SBN 372) which, to date, is the only bill in the Senate that tackles the matter - to stress that the party-list system has always been a platform and avenue aimed at helping our countrymen from the marginalized sectors have their voices heard in Congress. Ang Party List natin ay para makatulong sa mga kababayan nating inaapi, hindi pamparami ng puwesto ng mga political dynasty sa Kongreso. May maayos at madaling paraan para ayusin ang Party-List System natin. Hindi na kailangan galawin ang Konstitusyon. Those pushing for charter change are only making the Party List System an excuse so they can open up the Constitution to push their ultimate agenda of seizing complete control. For how can it be in the name of a noble intention when it would entail billions in public funds while the country remains languishing in trillions of debt, rising poverty, increasing hunger, and an unprecedented surge in joblessness and unemployment? Bakit kayo gigil na gigil amyendahan ang Konstitusyong saksi sa at bunga ng dekadang pakikipag-laban ng taumbayan laban sa isang mapaniil at abusadong rehimen? At sa gitna pa talaga ng pandemyang patuloy na nagpapahirap sa bayan. Lumang tugtugin na ang Cha-Cha pag patapos na ang termino ng mga gusto pang kumapit sa kapangyarihan! Bakuna at ayuda ang kailangan ng bayan, hindi Cha-Cha! ### (Access the handwritten version here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delim a/docs/dispatchno1019)