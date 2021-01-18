Press Release

January 18, 2021 Transcript of Interview with Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon Q: On Cha-cha SFMD: Between now and February is just about a year. Is there enough time? That's one. Number two, given all the problems that we have - pandemic, budget deficit, lack of revenues - would we have enough time to prioritize all these problems? Sa akin, dapat unahin ang ibang problema where the attention is immediately needed. Assuming na ang sinasabi ng proponent na ilalagay lang ay ang "unless otherwise provided by law" iyan naman ay pwede gawin next year. Wala naman kaagad epekto iyan. Pangalawa, maraming panukalang batas that can address the so-called restrictive provision. Naka-pending ngayon sa senado ang amendments sa Public Service Act at Retail Trade Liberalization Act. Naka-pending sa bicam yung CREATE bill. Ang ibig sabihin, maraming naka-pending na batas which can provide immediate response to the difficulties that we are facing today. Ako'y hindi tumututol na luwagan natin ang Saligang Batas pagdating sa economic provisions. Ang tanong, dapat ba ngayon? Hindi ba pwedeng ipagpaliban until June of next year? Q: Yun bang binanggit ninyong panukalang batas, nakalinya na ba iyan bilang priority measures? SFMD: Hindi ko lang maalala. Yung Retail Trade, na-sponsor na iyan. Yung amendments sa Public Service Act, hinihintay na lang ang committee report. Yung restrictive provisions ba talaga yung nakakaapekto sa ngayon to attract foreign direct investments? Yung maraming nagsisialisan na kumpanya sa China, nakaka-attract yung ibang bansa tulad ng Vietnam na halos parehas ang batas natin. In other words, there are a lot of factors that prevent us from attracting foreign direct investments. For instance, our rule of law regime and our peace order issues. As of now, by legislation, the so-called economic provisions can be liberalized. Q: The HoR seems like it is suggesting na parang magiging magic pill itong amendments SFMD: I enumerated why marami pang rason bakit hindi na-attract ang FDIs. The inconsistency of our rule of law, which should be the rule followed rather than the exception, the matter of peace and order, the matter of our problems insofar as corruption and red tape is concerned. I am saying na sa ngayon may mga opportunities to liberalize our investment climate through legislation. Q: How about Sir yung request daw ng Presidente to touch yung partylist system? SFMD: I concur with the view of Senate President Sotto that we can amend the implementing law of the Party-list System Act in order to give true meaning to it. I must admit that the party-list system has been bastardized today. If you read the Constitution, it is designed for the marginalized and the under-represented though the congressional districts. But in truth and in fact, if you look at the composition of the party-list today, that objective has been lost. The intention of the party-list is really open to question of the present system of election. Realistically, kung idadaan mo sa con-ass mayroong over 60 party-list ngayon, do you think they will agree to abolish themselves? That is why I concur with the Senate President that we can achieve the objectives by amending the party-list system act in order to align with the objectives of the Constitution. Q: Tama ba na kasama sa consideration, ang sabi kasi ni SP Sotto, dapat naka-define, na a group has to be disqualified if it has an intention to "overthrow" the government? SFMD: That will be part of the debate. What the Senate President is saying is that, hindi mon a kailangan pang baguhin ang Saligang Batas kung saan nagkamali ang Kongreso sa implementasyon ng party-list system act. Q: Tama ba sabihin na iyan na ang position ng minority bloc? SFMD: The minority bloc is in the position that we do not need to amend the Constitution today. Q: Ano na ang dapat gawin sa resolution ni Senators Dela Rosa at Tolentino. SFMD: I would assume that Sen. Pangilinan will set it for hearing. Pakinggan natin ang opinion ng resource persons. Iyan ang purpose ng committee system. Q: Maraming nakitang inconsistencies sa statements ni Sec. Duque at Sec. Galvez. Isa na ron na dapat government to government ang transactions pero sa pagtatanong ninyo ay sa certain Helen Yang na sila nakikipag-usap. SFMD: Sa akin po, regardless of whether there are inconsistencies or not, ang importante ang effifacy ng bakuna at safety. Sa akin, iyan ang pinakaimportante. Diyan walang debate. Before you inoculate our countrymen, you must be sure that it is safe and you must be sure that it is effective. Sa akin iyan ang dapat bantayan kung ang isang bakuna ay dapat gamitin. Ang efficacy ng Sinovas is around 50%, ngayon ang sinasabi nila ay pwede. Sa akin, hindi sapat ang pwede na. iyon po ba ay effective kung ikumpara mo sa ibang bakuna. Pangalawa, yung safety. Iyan po ay ligtas. Baka po kung ano ang mangyari kung bakunahan mo ang ating kababayan. Huwag nating kalimutan na isa sa bawat dalawang Pilipino ay ayaw magpabakuna. Eh lalo na kung walang tiwala ang taumbayan sa bakunag papasok. Ano na ang mangyayari sa atin? Ang kumpiyansa at tiwala ng taumbayan sa ating vaccination ay malaking bagay para maibalik natin ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya. That confidence is still lacking because of issues of safety and efficacy. Hindi nakakatulong yung inconsistencies sa presyo kasi nag-aalala ang taumbayan na baka may kumikita rito. Wala akong basehan pero iyon yung conclusion ng taumbayan dahilan sa nanggagaling din sa administrasyon ito tapos iba't iba ang figures na ating naririnig. Ang sinasabi nila bakit pinupulitika? Hindi natin pinupulitika. Ating ine-examine yung mga statements mismo ng administrasyon. Bakit ba kasi ayaw sabihin kung magkano? Huwag nating kalimutan na sa ating Saligang Batas, right to information is a basic rule. Kailangan malaman ng taumbayan kung ano ba ang katotohanan. Ngayon, ang sinasabi ng Sec. Galvez na hindi pwedeng sabihin dahil may confidentiality agreement. That I dispute but I am willing to concede. I am disputing that because sa kaso ng Chavez v Public Estates Authority, ang sinabi ng Korte Suprema ay the people are entitled to know what happens at every stage of the negotiation. Of course, may issue ng public order at iyan ang sinasabi ni Sec. Galvez. Even assuming that we agree to that. Sa akin po kapag may pinirmahan ng kontrata, hindi na pwedeng itago. Kapag naka-set na ang presyo, hindi na pwedeng itago dahil tapos na ang negogtiation. My message to Sec. Galvez, hindi po ba sinasabi ninyo na mayroon kayong term sheet na pinirmahan. Kung may term sheet, mayroon na roong presyo, volume at schedule of delivery. Iyan po ay hindi na dapat confidential dahilan pagpirma ng supply agreement iyan naman ang susundin. Uulitin ko, may pinirmahan na kayong term sheet agreement with Sinovac. Ano ba ang nakalagay roon? Sa akin, hindi na covered ng confidentiality iyan dahil napirmahan na Hindi na pwedeng baguhin ang term sheet. Para sa akin Sec. Galvez, this is your obligation to inform the people. These are public funds. May kapangyarihan ang taumbayan na humingi ng impormasyon sang-ayon sa ating Saligang Batas at sang-ayon sa Korte Suprema. Q: Ang sabi ninyo ay safety at efficacy ang unahin, paano po ninyo ibabalanse iyon sa sinasabi ng FDA na kailangan nilang mag-issue muna ng emergency use authorization SFMD: Tama po iyan na dapat mag-issue muna ng EUA. Traditionally, yung ating FDA ay nag-issue ng EUA kung yung mga mature and developed FDAs sa ibang bansa, kapag pumasa na roon, iyan ay tinatanggap ng ating FDA na sufficient basis for the issuance of EUA in our local jurisdiction. Ang problema rito, wala pang in-issue na EUA itong mga bansa na mas sanay sa pagbibigay ng lisensya sa mga gamot. Kaya nakakabahala na ito ay ating gagamitin dito nang wala pang sapat na basehan ang FDA. Maalala ko lang na mayroon tayong batas sa bansa na anumang ipapasok na gamot sa bansa ay dapat may consent ang mga eksperto, sa ating UHC law at FDA law. Iyan ang hihintayin natin. SFMD: Uulitin ko, more than the pricing, which is also very important, the efficacy and safety should be the gold standards in deciding which vaccines to procure. Q: Dapat ba na kwentas klaras kung magkano na lang ang magagastos ng government SFMD: Tama po iyan na dapat malinaw. Iyan ang mga issues na dapat talakayin. Bakit po? Ang Kongreso ay mayroong kapangyarihan kung paano ginagastos ang budget natin. Iyang sinasabi na dahilan sa commitment ng LGUs na bibili ng bakuna para sa kanilang constituents, baka hindi na kailangan ang buong budget. Magkano ba talaga ang kailangan? Mayroong authority pero hindi dahil sa may authority ay uubusin mo. Q: What else do you want to hear in the next hearing? SFMD: There are still a lot of unanswered questions. For example, if there's already a term sheet signed with Sinovac, under the term sheet, how much is the price, what is the volume and when is the schedule of delivery. Second, yung ating logistical infrastructure already in place? Yung cold storage facilities ba ay handa na? Sa akin, the issue of safety and efficacy. Yun bang ipapasok natin ay may enough studies showing that it is safe. Bakit tayo bibili ng Sinovac kung ang efficacy nila ay 50% as against another brands like Pfizer and Astrazeneca with efficacy of more than 90%. Q: Considering that, should the government completely back out? SFMD: Kaya humihingi tayo ng additional hearings so we can establish certain facts so we can have a position whether or not they should back out. At the rate things are going, there are so many inconsistencies including the price. Is the price competitive? Huwag nating kalimutang these are public funds, kaya we must get the best bargain for our people. Q: One of the more glaring consistencies is that, nung Monday Sec. Galvez is so certain that the vaccines will arrive in February but last Friday he said, the government can still back out. What does this inconsistency tell us? SFMD: It means that they are sensitive to issues that are brought to light. They should not forget that these are public funds and the confidence of the people to handle the pandemic, which goes to the very ability to revive the economy. Iyan ang hinaharap natin. Q: If they continue to refuse to divulge the information, mayroon bang violation na mako-commit? SFMD: It is their duty to be transparent. Wala naman akong alam na batas na ang-iimpose ng prison kung hindi ka transparent. But if because of non-transparency, lumabas yung supply agreement na grossly disadvantageous to the government, then there will be liability, assuming that is what will come out. In other words, it is not the refusal to reveal the information but the evidence that what was signed was not consistent with our laws. Q: Yung sa PSG, hindi na na-pursue. SFMD: Depende po iyan sa leadership. To me, it can be pursued but that is a question for the Senate President to address. Q: Pero hindi po pwedeng ilista sa tubig? SFMD: That is an issue that the Senate has to look into. Q: Sa indemnification, may suggestion si Sec. Duque na yung government daw po kailangan gumawa ng batas sakaling amy adverse effects yung bakuna SFMD: Kaya nga iyan ang sinasabi nila dahilan ang manufacturers ayaw sagutin yung mga liabilities dahil wala pa naming permit to market these vaccines but because of the emergency, nagkakaroon ng EAU. Ngayon under the tripartite concept, ang isinusulong ay dapat sagutin ng pamahalaan ang anumang disgrasya. The government has enough funds and there are principles under our civil code na nagsasabing kung negligent ang pamahalaan. Pwede pong magkaroon ng recovery ang isang mamayan. Hindi ko maintindihan si Sec. Duque kuing ano yung batas na gusto niyang gawin na hindi pa covered ng batas ngayon. Sa katunayan itong dengvaxia case, daan-daang kaso ang isinasampa, wala naman pong bagong batas diyan. Ang ginagamit pa rin yung batas ngayon. Q: Yung sa loan, nagtanong kayo sa DOF kung mayroong ng siguradong pagkukunan. SFMD: Ang sinasabi nila ay wala pa silang napipirmahan ngunit mataas ang tiwala nila na available ito pagdating ng panahon. Kung wala ppang supply agreement na pinirmahan, wala pang obligation na magbigay ng advance o bayad. Sa ngayon wala pang pinipirmahan supply agreement. The supply is not yet certain. Q: Mayroon po bang pangangailangan na mag-recompute ng kailangang pondo sa bakuna kasi nagkakanya-kanya na ng bili yung LGUs at private sector, baka mag-over borrow tayo. Saka may sinabi na hindi babakunahan yung 35% of population, youth, buntis, etc. SFMD: Sa Bayanihan 2, may P10B. Ang sabi ay available iyan. Sa 2021 GAA, mayroong allocation na P72.5B pero P2.5B pa lang ang may pondo. May P70B na nasa unprogrammed fund. Iyan ay walang pondo kung hindi hihiramin pa. Depende sa pangangailangan ng pamahalaan. Kung ang kailangan ay kalahati na lang, theoretically, yung additional P35B ay hindi pwedeng gamitin sa iba dahil iyan ay very specific for Covid-19. Q: Hindi naman tayo medical experts pero sa Brazil lumabas na 50% yung efficacy, how will it be different here? Should the NTF not consider Sinovac na? SFMD: That is precisely what I am saying. To me, the gold standards should be safety and efficacy. Of course, the price is also important pero mas malaking bagay ang safety at efficacy. Ngayon kung lumabas sa ibang bansa - at aaminin ng Sinovac -na ang efficacy ay 50% lang, iyan ang isang batayan ng decision ng FDA lalo na kung may mas matataas na efficacy rate. They cannot just ignore this. Q: Will you find it weird na kung saka-sakaling mas mataas yung efficacy na ilalabas ng FDA? SFMD: As I said, the success of our vaccination program and the ability of the economy to recover depend on the confidence of the people in the prescribed vaccine. Kung ganyan na ipipilit ang Sinovac na mas mababa ang efficacy kaysa sa ibang vaccine, hindi magtitiwala ang taumbayan. Mas lalong hindi magpapa-vaccinate at mas lalong we will not be able to overcome this pandemic. Q: What do you make out of it bakit iba-iba yung presyo? SFMD: Hindi ko alam pero kung sakaling mapatunayan ito na iba nga, dapat ipaliwanag nila. Q: Pinipilit ni Cong. Garbin na sila ay nakaupo na as con-ass, ano yung nakikita n'yo rito? SFMD: Ganito ang nakikita ko, ipipilit nila na ang botong ¾ would require the total votes of both house and the Senate. Since mas marami sa HoR, sasabihin nila na sapat na ang boto at yung ¾ votes ay manggagaling na lang sa HoR. Kaya po pinipilit nila na ito ay con-ass na. Nakikita ko na dadalhin nila sa SC. Lahat ng eksperto doon sa dating pagdinig ay nagsasabi na hindi pwede iyan dahilan dalawa ang kongreso. Nakikita ko na dadalhin nila sa Korte Suprema iyan. Q: Parang ang garapal naman kapag ginawa nila iyon na sila-sila na lang SFMD: I leave that to the people to determine. Q: Hindi exercise in futility iyan? SFMD: Sa akin wala ng panahon. Kaya hinihingi ko sa aking mga kasamahan sa HoR, let us concentrate on the solutions that we need for our pandemic issue. Paano natin maibalik ang tiwala ng taumbayan sa bakuna? To me, that is the verry serious problem. To me, kahit ano pang sabihin, ang pinakaimportante ay magtiwala ang taumbayan sa ating vaccination program. Sa ngayon wala pa iyan at hindi nakakatulong na iba-iba ang lumalabas na salita mula sa spokesperson, health secretary at kay Sec. Galvez. Isa na diyan yung preson. Eh saan ba galing iyon kung hindi sa DOH? Magtataka ang taumbayan bakit iba--iba ang presyo. These are the things that we should address in order that people will trust the vaccination program. Q: Last na po, ang sinabi n'yo nga ay discussing Cha-cha is a waste of time and money SFMD: Tama po yan dahilan sa ang pagbabago ng Saligang Batas ay pwede naming maghintay iyan. Ang suggestion ko, pagdating next Congress iyan dapat ay on top of the legislative agenda para mabuksan ang debate kung con-con o con-ass. Kailangan bang maghalal ng delegado dahilan sa aaminin ko, walang tiwala ang taumbayan na ang kongreso at senado ang mag-amyenda sa saligang batas. Iyan ang mga issue na dapat talakayin sa bagong kongreso at sa susunod an administrasyon. Q: At this point, sa mga naririnig ninyo sa ating concerned government officials, may trust ka na ba at magpapabakuna ka na ba kapag dumating ang bakuna? SFMD: Ang sinasabi ko nga ang pinakaimportante ay safety and effifacy. Wala akong sinasabing anunmang bakuna. Basta they should satisfy these gold standards. Hihintayin natin ang decision ng FDA at ating babatikusin kung maliwanag na inferior ang bakuna na kanilang i-authorize. Q: Saka kayo mag-decide kung magpapabakuna? SFMD: Basta ako sa safety and efficacy, doon ako magde-decide.