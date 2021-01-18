Press Release

January 18, 2021 SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SENATE RESOLUTION NO. 613 EXPRESSING THE PROFOUND SYMPATHY AND SINCERE CONDOLENCES OF THE PHILIPPINE SENATE ON THE DEATH OF MMDA CHAIR GENERAL DANNY LIM

January 18, 2021 Mr. President, dear colleagues, magandang hapon po. I sponsor Resolution no. 613 with honor and with gratitude, but I also sponsor it with a heavy heart. Hindi ko inakala na sa pagbukas ng sesyon ngayong 2021, ang aking unang gagawin ay magbigay pugay sa isang sundalo, isang magiting na Pilipino, at higit sa lahat, isang tinuturing kong kaibigan. He didn't fulfill the adage that old soldiers never die but he will never fade away. General Danny Lim, as most people who know him can attest, was an intellectual giant. Even as a young child growing up in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, he was always known for his brilliance and perseverance. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of excellence: first topping the entrance exam to the Philippine Military Academy, and then making it to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Conversations with him were always provocative and provided a window to his thoughts, his ideas, and perhaps also to his inner conflicts. This intellectual rigor is matched only by his patriotism. General Danny was a brave soldier. He was wounded twice in his combat in Sulu, and was named commander of the elite Scout Rangers. Bagamat may ilan na may agam-agam sa mga naging desisyon ni Gen. Danny sa iba't ibang yugto ng ating kasayasayan, hinding hinding matatawaran ang kanyang pagmamahal sa bayan. Nakasama ko at ng aking partidong Akbayan si General Lim sa isang kasong sinampa sa Ombudsman para panagutin ang mga nakaupo sa poder. At sa pag-giit ng demokrasya sa mga mapanghamong yugto katulad ng state of emergency. We may now have opposing views on the many issues of the day, but I will choose to hold on to my memory of him as a fighter, crusader and fellow traveler. At the end of the day, General Danny Lim - a man who fought the establishment, a man who fought for the establishment - was a man who put country over self, no matter the cost. My personal condolences, prayers and tight embraces to his family, Rep. Aloi and their beloved daughter Aika. Maraming salamat po Mr. President at mga kasama.