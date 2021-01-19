Press Release

January 19, 2021 STATEMENT OF SEN SONNY ANGARA Senator Sonny Angara views with concern the unilateral abrogation by the Department of National Defense (DND) of the 1989 agreement between the DND and the University of the Philippines (UP). As a proud product of UP himself, Angara notes how the State University has long been a bastion of academic freedom--where individuals are free to express diverse opinions and beliefs without fear of persecution. "UP has produced some of the best and brightest minds in our country's history and there is no doubt that the academic freedom enjoyed by the State University played no small part in this. It is this dynamism that contributed to UP being ranked among the top universities in the region and I am confident it will continue to rise further with the continuous support provided by our government. Ang kasunduan na nilagdaan ng DND at UP mahigit na 30 taon ng nakalipas ay naging epektibo sa pagpapatupad ng tungkulin ng ating mga awtoridad at hindi naging hadlang sa legal na pagsugpo ng krimen. Ano mang isyu o problema na nakikita ng ating mga awtoridad sa kasunduan ay maaari naman na pag usapan ng kalmado at sa konstruktibong pamamaraan. Just like any other legal agreement, prior consultation is required before any decision to amend or in this case, terminate is implemented. We appeal to our good Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to reconsider his decision and sit down with the officials of UP to come up with solutions to ensuring peace and security in our nation, which I am sure is an aspiration shared by both sides."