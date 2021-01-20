Statement of Sen Risa Hontiveros supporting the passage of the amended Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000 in the House of Representatives

Napakagandang balita ng pagkakapasa ng mga bagong probisyon ng Solo Parents Welfare Act 2000 sa House of Representatives.

Ngayong naghihikahos pa rin ang ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng krisis, triple triple ang dinadanas na pasakit ng ating solo parents. As a solo mom myself, I can empathize with the multiple burdens these solo parents carry in the face of a health and economic crisis.

Especially now that millions of Filipinos are unemployed, single-parent households, compared to those with two adult jobseekers, are at a great disadvantage in the "lottery" for jobs and income sources.

So, I call on my colleagues in the Senate to support the immediate passage of the proposed "Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2020," co-authored by our Senate President Tito Sotto.

We have already identified this as a priority legislation of the 18th Congress, kaya sa kabila ng napakarami nating agam-agam dahil pandemya, sana ay magbigay ng kapanatagan ang panukalang batas na ito.

Let us be champions for our solo parents and our children. They need the full power and protection of the law now more than ever.