January 27, 2021
On the Claim that 92% of P15B 'Missing' PhilHealth Fund Has Been Liquidated
Liquidation is different from audit.
Say, if public funds were spent not for COVID-19 as required under the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism but for dialysis centers and infirmaries and which are clearly not authorized, it can still be declared as liquidated - but it does not mean funds were legally disbursed.
That is why, as we already know, some former and current PhilHealth officials presently face charges from the DOJ-led task force.
