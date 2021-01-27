On the Claim that 92% of P15B 'Missing' PhilHealth Fund Has Been Liquidated

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/01/27/on-the-claim-that-92-of-p15b-missing-philhealth-fund-has-been-liquidated/

Liquidation is different from audit.

Say, if public funds were spent not for COVID-19 as required under the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism but for dialysis centers and infirmaries and which are clearly not authorized, it can still be declared as liquidated - but it does not mean funds were legally disbursed.

That is why, as we already know, some former and current PhilHealth officials presently face charges from the DOJ-led task force.