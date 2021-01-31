Press Release

January 31, 2021 Bong Go urges Meralco, other electric companies to show more compassion to small consumers amid issuance of disconnection notices Following Manila Electric Co.'s (Meralco) issuance of disconnection notices to some of its consumers who have not completely settled their bills after having been allowed to defer payment last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has urged the utility company to show more compassion and study the possibility of extending their no-disconnection policy for underprivileged consumers. "Muli po akong nananawagan sa Meralco na kung maaari ay 'wag muna nilang putulan ng kuryente ang mga kababayan nating hindi pa makapagbabayad, lalo 'yung wala talagang mapagkunan ng pambayad," Go pleaded. "Huwag natin pahirapan ang karaniwang tao na wala talagang pambayad dahil walang kabuhayan ngayon. Wala na nga makain, mawawalan pa ng kuryente. Konting puso naman sa panahon kung kailan naghihirap ang ating mga kababayan. Magmalasakit tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino," he emphasized. Given the ongoing public health issue, Go also urged the government to look into the matter and prioritize the welfare of ordinary Filipinos by finding ways to avoid putting any additional burden to those who are already struggling to make ends meet. "Ilang buwan nating pinagbawalan ang karamihan na makapagtrabaho at maghanapbuhay. Ilang buwan din natin silang pinilit na manatili lang sila sa kanilang mga bahay. Hindi na nga makabili ng pagkain, paano pa ba yan makakabayad ng kuryente," he said. Meralco's no-disconnection policy was supposed to end on December 31 last year, but was further extended until the end of January. Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications at Meralco, Joe R. Zaldarriaga, said that households consuming 201 kilowatt-hours (kWh) or more were asked to settle their unpaid bills last month, while those consuming 200 kWh and below were allowed to pay until the end of January. Meralco also said that only non-lifeliners who have not paid any amount since March last year will be disconnected. The company will also allow payment on installment basis upon request. Following the Energy Regulatory Commission's issuances, Meralco said that the refunds for the inadvertent overcharges during the periods of heightened community quarantine measures are already being implemented and deducted in the billings. Meanwhile, Go continues to ask the private sector to help alleviate the woes of ordinary citizens as part of their contribution to the bayanihan efforts in overcoming the crisis. "Magtulungan po tayo. Habang ginagawa ng gobyerno ang lahat upang makatulong, hinihikayat ko rin ang pribadong sektor na patuloy na makipagtulungan. Sama sama nating iahon ang ating mga kababayan mula sa hirap na dulot ng pandemyang ito," he said.