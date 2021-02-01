Press Release

February 1, 2021 Senate approves bill dividing 2nd district of Rizal The Senate with a vote of 23 affirmative, zero negative, and zero abstention, approved on Monday, 1 February 2021, on third and final reading, the bill reapportioning the second district of Rizal into three legislative districts. House Bill No. 6222 aims to retain part of the second district of Rizal, composed of the Municipalities of Cardona, Baras, Tanay, Morong, Jalajala, Pililla, and Teresa, and establish the Municipality of San Mateo as the third congressional district; and the municipality of Rodriguez as the fourth legislative district of the province. Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of the bill, said that with this measure, "it is hoped that the proper representation will help the local government units involved to better respond to the needs of the people and also help facilitate in the long-term rehabilitation and the capacity building efforts of the province following this pandemic." "The call for apportionment is not only based on today's realities but also a resounding echo from the past, recognizing the unique histories of the towns which have molded and shaped the growth and character of the localities and the residents therein," Tolentino added. Tolentino said that the qualifications for the reapportionment have been met given that the new 2nd district has a population of 449,103; San Mateo (3rd district) has a population of 252,527; and Rodriguez (4th district) has a population of 369,222. According to Article VI, Section 5 of the Constitution each legislative district shall comprise, as far as practicable, contiguous, compact, and adjacent territory; and a locality with at least 250,000 residents is entitled to one representative in the House of Representatives. During the consideration of the bill on second reading, Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, and Senators Pia Cayetano, Win Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, and Joel Villanueva, requested to be made co-sponsors of the bill. The House of Representatives passed the same measure on 1 June 2020.