Press Release

February 3, 2021 Hontiveros urges NTF:

"Organize, publicize priority list for COVID inoculation before vaccines arrive" Senator Risa Hontiveros today urged the National Taskforce on COVID-19 (NTF) to immediately organize and publicize the "vaccine priority list" or the list of people first in line for COVID-19 vaccination, to prevent confusion and speed up inoculation of Filipinos once supplies arrive. "Dapat ay maisapubliko na ng NTF ang "priority list" sa vaccination para malaman na ng mga kababayan natin kung kasama sila sa mga unang mabibigyan ng bakuna. Kailangan ng malaking information campaign para maiiwasan ang kalituhan at dayaan kapag dumating na ang mga supply ng bakuna sa bansa," Hontiveros said. The senator's statement comes as NTF announced that mass inoculation for COVID-19 is set to begin this month, to be implemented by public and private hospitals and clinics, government agencies, and rural health units, among others. "By now, it should be already clear which individuals would be prioritized for inoculation. Saan ba makikita ang tunay at updated na listahan mula sa NTF? Saan pupunta ang mga nasa priority list para magpabakuna? Per individual basis or per household basis ba ang basehan ng mga kasama sa listahan? All of these should be clearly outlined to the public at this point," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros added that government should already specify what 'essential' professions would be included in the priority list of vaccination: "The NTF told us in the Senate that among the essential workers to be prioritized for vaccination include health workers, teachers, social workers, as well as workers in the food industry, agriculture, and tourism. Any list of essential professions must not only be detailed, but also easily-understandable by the public. "Kailangan ding linawin ng NTF kung paano matutukoy ang mga taong kasama diyan sa mga essential professions na nasa priority list. Ano-ano ang dapat ipakita ng mga tao-- gaya ng company ID o lisensya -- para mapatunayan ang kanilang propesyon? " she said. The senator noted there's still time to make any necessary revisions to the list and clarifications to the public. "It is important that government uses its time wisely by releasing the list immediately. Hindi tayo dapat mataranta na lang pag nakarating na ang mga vaccine. If we can smoothen out this masterlist para masigurado na tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapabakuna, I am sure we will achieve our vaccination goals," she said. "Let's make sure that not a single essential worker who wants to be vaccinated is left out by accident. Siguraduhin natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga health workers, mga pinakabulnerable, at ang breadwinners ng pamilyang Pilipino," she concluded.