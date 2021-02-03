Press Release

February 3, 2021 Sotto: Let us unite in prayer Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III urges the Filipino people to unite in praying for the nation. Sotto, a devout Catholic, will lead in praying the Pasa Lord prayer via video message, which will be broadcasted live on the Senate's social media accounts and public address system at 12 noon on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Senate Resolution No. 1002, introduced by Sotto and adopted on February 6, 2019, cites the Pasa Lord Movement, which was launched on July 5, 2017 by its founder and lead convenor, Mrs. Lourdes "Bing" Pimentel. Its main intention is to unite Filipinos of "every creed and denomination in praying for our country." "One of the laudable activities of the movement is to organize a nationwide movement of prayer at noon of every first Thursday of February and every year thereafter to be called the National Synchronized Interfaith National Prayers for Peace and Reconciliation to intercede for peace, unity, and prosperity in the Philippines," the resolution said. While the separation of church and state is expressly stipulated in the Philippine Constitution, it is believed that encouraging people to pray as a single nation regardless of religion, culture, race, social stature in life, will not violate any law, the resolution also said. "It is noteworthy to cite that in the Philippine Senate or in other government bodies, whether in the executive, legislative and judiciary, people start the day's work with a prayer to the Almighty God, as it is believed that the Divine Providence, through God's mercy, will guide government officials to come up with policies and programs that are beneficial to the people and the entire nation," the resolution added. The movement is a universal prayer that seeks the Almighty's protection from hunger, hopelessness, and pestilence such as the Covid-19 pandemic. It also asks for protection from foreign invasion, lawless acts, terrorism, and war, and it seeks peace, unity, prosperity, and transformation for the nation, as well as blessings for the country's leaders, the safekeeping of families and grace to live at peace with one another.