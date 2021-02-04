Lacson to Those Who Fed President False Info: Don't Treat Him Like a Mushroom

"Don't Treat the President like a mushroom - kept in the dark and fed with S*^t."

On this note, Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson scored the great disservice done to the nation by those responsible for feeding the President false information on the exclusion of the Philippines by the European Union from the vaccine distribution.

The EU had reassured that the Philippines is exempted from such an export ban.

"So, it wasn't EU's fault after all. Those feeding the President false information are doing him and the country a disservice and should resign to save us all from international embarrassment," Lacson said in a post on his Twitter account.

He stressed it is a must for Filipinos to be vaccinated soonest, so the economy can start recovering.

"As such, there is no room for false information especially at this critical stage of the government's vaccination efforts," he said.