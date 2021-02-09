Press Release

February 9, 2021 "A FRIGHTENING EPIDEMIC"

Hontiveros makes new push for Teenage Pregnancy Prevention bill amid 'disastrous' rise in pregnant teens Senator Risa Hontiveros today pushed anew for the passage of the Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Bill, amid disturbing reports that teenage pregnancies in the country rose by as much as 7 percent in 2019 alone. Senate Bill No. 161, authored by Hontiveros, pushes for the social protection of young parents by ensuring they receive necessary health care in all stages of pregnancy, providing guidance and information to prevent repeat pregnancies and counseling to help them raise their child. "Ang patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng mga maagang nabubuntis ay dagdag pang pagsubok sa kalusugan at kapakanan ng pamilyang Pilipino sa gitna ng pandemya at economic crisis. This remains a frightening epidemic in the middle of a pandemic," she said. "That the teen pregnancy crisis has continued for a decade and continues to spike today goes to show that the prevention of teen pregnancy cannot take a backseat, even as we battle COVID-19. It must be in the front row of the policies we need to discuss immediately to recover from the pandemic and to stem the worsening poverty," she said. Hontiveros cited data from the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) that the pregnancies among 10-14 year olds or very young adolescents (VYAs) has been on the rise since 2011, and has increased as much as 63%. VYAs deliver 504 babies per day, she noted. "Kapag hindi natugunan itong paglobo ng teenage pregnancy, makakadagdag ito sa bigat na dinadala ng ating healthcare system, ng ating ekonomiya, at, sa pangmatagalan, ng ating mga plano para sa susunod na henerasyon," she added. The senator also added that according to POPCOM, 130,000 babies from women younger than 20-years old were fathered by men who are 20 years of age or older. "How many of these young children were sexually abused? Sa ngayon, malabo pa ang datos. Importante na magkaroon tayo ng batas na magpoproteka ng mga kababaihan natin, lalo ang mga anak natin who have no choice now but to take on the burden of motherhood," she said. Hontiveros said she is willing to compromise on amendments as long as the bill, which is currently in the period of interpellation, moves forward. "We need to pass this measure so we can put crucial programs in place as soon as we can. Kailangang simulan na ang mga programa para mapigilan ito sa lalong madaling panahon," she said. "Huwag nating pabayaan na dumami pa ang mga kabataang Pilipinong mapagkakaitan ng magandang kinabukasan dahil sa maagang pagbubuntis. There will be consequences for the future of our nation if we do not seriously solve this epidemic of teen pregnancy," Hontiveros concluded.