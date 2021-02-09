Press Release

February 9, 2021 The Disconnect Between Lt. Gen. Parlade's Mindset and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/02/09/the-disconnect-between-lt-gen-parlades-mindset-and-the-anti-terrorism-act-of-2020/ Something is very wrong with Lt. Gen. Parlade's mindset. On its face, his statement clearly implying that a journalist "was aiding the terrorists" is careless and insensitive. I do not know how else any literate person can interpret that. That said, I couldn't care less what else comes out of his mouth, nor do I have anything to do with his quarrel with Ms. Tetch Torres-Tupas. My primary concern is the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 which I and my staff, as well as my fellow senators worked extra hard to afford the state an effective legal tool against terrorism while ensuring that the Bill of Rights is protected, especially that the law is now facing some serious challenges before the Supreme Court. If Lt. Gen. Parlade wants to help enlighten the magistrates as he claims, he can do it better by not talking about terrorism.