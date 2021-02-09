Senate Pays Tribute to B'laan master weaver Yabing Masalon Dulo

The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of master weaver and Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA) awardee Yabing Masalon Dulo who passed away last January 26, 2021 at the age of 106.

Sen. Nancy Binay, who introduced Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 626, said Dulo, a master weaver of the traditional Mabal Tabih art, learned the craft of Ikat weaving at the age of 14 and became a teacher and cultural elder among her friends and relatives.

Born in B'laan village in Landan, Polomolok, South Cotabato, Binay said Dulo's artistry in Ikat weaving was recognized by the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA) and named her as a recipient of the GAMABA or the National Living Treasure Award in 2016 and was formally awarded in October 2018.

"Her tireless work had proved infectious. She had inspired her community to preserve an endangered way of life, sparking a renewed interest in an art that represented their struggles and joys," Binay said in her sponsorship speech.

According to Binay, the NCCA acknowledged Dulo's peerless mastery of the B'laan Mabal Tabih that was manifested in her impeccable work.

"She was a healer, a teacher, a master weaver and dyer. She was a conduit to the gods and spirits of her people; her work sacred, a gift from Furalo, the goddess of weaving," Binay said. She added that Dulo's exemplary work has brought pride to her community, animating the interest of many young B'laan in their remarkable cultural heritage.

"Her commitment and dedication to preserve the B'laan traditional Mabal Tabih art of Ikat weaving is an inspiration for many Filipino artists and her memory will always symbolize the rich culture of the Filipino people," Binay said.