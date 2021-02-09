Press Release

February 9, 2021 Villanueva calls to defer implementation of New Motor Vehicle Inspection System Senator Joel Villanueva has sought the suspension of the implementation of the New Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) as transport regulators and private-owned motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVIC) failed to demonstrate preparedness to consistently and fairly implement new vehicle registration standards. At the hearing of the Senate public services committee on Tuesday, the lawmaker lamented that officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) did not sufficiently consult respective stakeholders who raised various issues on the operations of the PMVICs. "There are questions on the uniformity of the systems these privately-owned testing centers utilize, how they formulated the fees, and how LTO exercises control and supervision over them," Villanueva noted. Invited stakeholders also raised concern about presence of excessive discretion or human intervention in the inspection, as well as lack of available accredited PMVIC in the province. "Whatever way you look at it, legally speaking, morally speaking, practically looking at this particular program, talagang kailangan i-suspend muna itong program na ito dahil kulang na kulang, sobrang kulang yung consultation," Villanueva said. "Considering these unanswered questions and more, there are really grounds to suspend the NMVIS," Villanueva said. As of present, PMVICs charge around P1,800 for every private vehicle, a far cry from the P450 to P600 every private car owner pays for emission testing in the past for car registrations and renewals, reports said. "We have seen enough, we have heard enough. Yung mga taong nakikinig at nanonood ngayon walang iisipin kung hindi ito ay isang malaking raket. Dapat immediately i-suspend muna ito, at pag-aralan muna. We are here to help. Kung kulang po ang items sa LTO, kung kulang ang items sa government agencies para i-check po ito at magampanan ang tungkulin, then tell us kung paano kami makakatulong," Villanueva continued. Villanueva also expressed reservations on whether the LTO or the DOTr has the authority to designate to the private sector such government regulatory functions that goes with the PMVICs. The Senate conducted an inquiry into the NMVIS in the wake of mounting complaints from the public over proposed exorbitant vehicle inspection fees.