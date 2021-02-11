"No disconnection" policy on electricity pushed as Bong Go appeals to big businesses to prioritize public welfare amid ongoing pandemic

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go issued an appeal to big businesses, particularly power distribution utilities, to consider the welfare of ordinary Filipinos and balance public and business interests as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a financial toll on struggling families throughout the country.

"Nakikiusap si Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, ako rin ay nakikiusap sa mga malalaking kumpanya na sa ngayon kung pwede habaan niyo muna ang inyong pisi," Go said in an ambush interview after personally providing aid to typhoon victims in Rodriguez, Rizal on Monday, February 8.

"Kung maaari nga kahit 'no profit' muna. Huwag muna natin isipin paano kumita. Ang isipin muna natin ngayon ay kung paano tayo tumawid sa new normal, paano tayo makaka-survive dito sa krisis na ito," Go said, appealing to everyone, "magbayanihan po tayo para sa ikabubuti ng kapwa nating Pilipino."

His plea also came after President Rodrigo Duterte issued a directive extending the 'no disconnection' policy in order to ensure low-income households or lifeline consumers who are struggling to pay their bills on time can still have access to electricity.

"I am appealing to big companies, not only sa [Manila Electric Company]. Balansehin po natin ang lahat. Marami pong mga kababayan natin ang naghihirap. Malaking tulong po 'yun sa kanila na 'wag muna natin sila ipitin. Huwag muna natin sila sagarin dahil wala talaga silang pambayad," he said.

Earlier, the Senator issued a call to Meralco to study a possible extension of their 'no disconnection' policy for underprivileged and lifeline consumers.

"Konting puso lang po. Magmalasakit naman tayo sa mga kababayan nating hirap na hirap na. Gutom na nga, mawawalan pa ng kuryente. Huwag natin pabayaang magutom ang mga kababayan natin lalo na 'yung mga nawalan ng trabaho at walang pambayad," Go appealed amid the challenges faced by ordinary Filipinos.

He also urged the government to explore other ways to alleviate the impact of the pandemic by avoiding any additional financial burden on families that are already struggling to make ends meet.

"Habang sinisikap nating pasiglahin muli ang ating ekonomiya, balansehin rin natin ito sa interes ng mga taong kailangang may maiuwing pagkain sa kanilang pamilyang binubuhay na umaasa sa kanila, pero wala o hindi na sapat ang kinikita ngayon," he said in another statement.

In an advisory released on February 6, the Department of Energy directed all distribution utilities to implement a 'no disconnection' policy for consumers with unsettled bills falling due on March 2021 and whose consumption levels are within the lifeline rate or below 100 kilowatt hours per month.

It also encouraged all electricity consumers with pending bills to enter into a "socially equitable and manageable payment terms" with their distribution utilities.

Lifeline consumers presently comprise 32% of Meralco's customer base and account for only 3% of the firm's total electricity sales. The 'no disconnection' policy is "doable" as a result, per Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.