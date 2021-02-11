Pacquiao donates goods, cash ahead of V-Day

Sen. Manny Pacquiao is filling the air with love ahead of Valentine's Day as he leads the distribution of relief goods Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Manila International Container Terminal Compound, Port of Manila.

Besides distributing relief packs, which contained grocery items like rice, canned goods, noodles and medicines, Pacquiao handed out cash and Chooks to Go packs as well, benefitting more than 2,000 impoverished individuals.

"Maliliit pa lang kami noon, naaalala ko na umiiyak kami, humihingi kami ng pagkain sa mama namin," the country's boxing icon recalled. "Kaya alam ko ang hirap na dinaranas nila," he said.

Pacquiao also presented a plan to build public restrooms complete with amenities and seven showers each for male and female at the impoverish community.

Pacquiao has been spearheading relief operations during calamities, even before the breakout of Covid-19 pandemic.

The boxing senator has also donated the talent fee he received from a telecommunications company to relief efforts for the benefit of those affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

He said he wants to grab the "God-given opportunity" to help.

"I said yes to Globe because I believe in the company, and I use the company's services. Not only that, I am given another God-given opportunity to be of help to our kababayans in any way I can. That is why my endorsement fee for this will go to relief efforts to help our kababayans who were affected by the devastation of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses," he said.

"Ibibigay natin sa mga taong ito ang ating income dito, ibabalik natin sa taumbayan para makatulong nang malaki sa ating mga kababayan na naghihirap at nagugutom ngayon at nawalan ng tahanan. Sama-sama tayong babangon, that is my commitment," said Pacquiao.