Press Release

February 11, 2021 Statement of Sen. Joel Villanueva on PRRD's decision to stop implementation of car seats law Mabuti at sinita ng Pangulo. Siya naman talaga ang ating traffic enforcer-in-chief. Maraming matutuwa na hindi nya pinalusot ito. Now let us take advantage of the pause ordered by President to perfect their implementation, to remove whatever unnecessary burden they impose on the people, while ensuring that the objectives of road and child safety will still be met.