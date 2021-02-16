Press Release

February 16, 2021 De Lima shares result of medical exams;

no serious or alarming health condition Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has shared that she is not suffering from any serious or alarming health condition as seen in the known results, thus far, of the tests conducted during her recent routine general medical examination last Feb. 11 to Feb. 12. De Lima, who was granted a 24-hour medical furlough for a general check-up, expressed her gratitude to the doctors and medical staff at the Manila Doctors Hospital whom she lauded for their competency and professionalism. "I thank the Almighty God for my continued good health and high spirit. From the known results of the executive check-up (CT Scan, various Ultrasound, Pap Smear, X-Ray, ECG, 2D Echo, Mammogram, Colonoscopy, etc.) during my 24-hour medical furlough, I suffer from no serious or alarming health condition," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1031. "My deep thanks and appreciation to all the attending doctors and medical staff of the Manila Doctors Hospital! A very competent, professional and courteous bunch of health professionals," she added. It may be recalled that De Lima was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital for roughly 24 hours, from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, to undergo several tests recommended by her physician. In her Very Urgent Medical Furlough filed by her lawyers before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branches 205 and 256 last Feb. 1, it was stated that De Lima should undergo a general medical examination "to ensure that every aspect of her health is well" and to guarantee that "she does not suffer any illness," especially so that she is already in her senior years. De Lima also thanked her supporters who expressed their love and concern for her by showing up at the hospital during her check-up. "Maraming salamat po sa mga dasal at malasakit. A special thanks to Wil Villanueva, Nanay Nanette Castillo and a few other supporters who went out of their way to be at the entrance of the hospital when me and my convoy arrived there last Feb. 11," she said. A staunch human rights and social justice champion, De Lima will be marking her 4th year of unjust detention on Feb. 24.