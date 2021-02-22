Gatchalian: Strict health protocols should remain under MGCQ

Strict implementation of the minimum health protocols should remain in Metro Manila and in all areas placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) should there be a shift to less stringent modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) by March, Senator Win Gatchalian said.

"Kung ako ang tatanungin, ako sang-ayon ako na mag MGCQ na tayo. Mayroon na tayong kakayahan at alam na natin ang gagawin kung mayroong nagkasakit o may nag-positive sa COVID-19. Mayroon na tayong kakayanan. Sanay na tayo," Gatchalian said, adding that local government units (LGUs) are now adept in handling the pandemic following the outbreak last year of the deadly coronavirus disease, with the emergence of testing centers and even the emergence of needed software application program for easier contact tracing in their respective localities.

"Ang pinaka importante dito sakaling mag-MGCQ na tayo ay tuloy pa rin yung social distancing, pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield. Hindi pwedeng tanggalin yan. Pero pwede nang buksan nang dahan-dahan ang ating ekonomiya dahil isa lang ang gamot para umangat ang ekonomiya natin--buksan natin para pwede nang makapagtrabaho ang marami nating mga kababayan. Pero hindi naman natin pwedeng biglain. So itong MGCQ from 50% gawin nating 70% at tingnan muna natin doon kung ano ang epekto," he added.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Acting Director General Karl Chua proposed to President Duterte to place the entire country under the most lenient quarantine status citing the need to revive the ailing economy of the country and mitigate sickness, hunger, poverty, job and income losses that are rising.

Chua likewise proposed the increase of public transport operations from 50 percent to 70 percent and gradually expand the age group allowed to go out. The NEDA Chief also recommended the resumption of face-to-face classes in low-risk areas which Gatchalian has been campaigning for months now.