Press Release

February 23, 2021 PRRD, Bong Go agree: No face-to-face classes, no MGCQ without vaccine rollout Senator Christopher "Bong" Go welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte's similar position against the proposed conduct of face-to-face classes and putting the entire country under the less restrictive modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). Go further stressed that President Duterte is firm that the vaccine rollout must be accomplished first prior to easing such quarantine restrictions. He quoted the President as saying, "Not to the best interest of the country... Magbakuna muna tayo... Cannot in conscience allow these things (MGCQ, face-to-face classes) to happen and something might get wrong..." During an ambush interview right after his visit and distribution of assistance to informal market and ambulant vendors in Brgy. Baclaran, Parañaque City on Monday, February 22, Go already appealed to authorities to focus on vaccine rollout first before considering imposing MGCQ or allowing face-to-face classes. "'Yung about face-to-face class po, nagkausap po kami ni Pangulong Duterte bago pa po inanunsyo ni Secretary Harry Roque. Nagkaroon na po kami ng diskusyon lang po, pribadong diskusyon ni Pangulong Duterte dahil talaga para sa amin delikado pa po na magkaroon ng face-to-face classes. Hintayin muna natin. Bakuna muna," Go said. "Rollout muna ng bakuna bago natin umpisahan 'yung pilot na face-to-face classes, dahil delikado po sa mga kabataan natin. I think ganoon rin po ang stand ng ating Pangulo, gusto rin po niya.," he added. As for the proposed shift to MGCQ, Go said "This is my personal stand bilang isang senador, habang hindi pa po nauumpisahan 'yung rollout ng vaccine, habang hindi pa po nauumpisahan 'yung pagtuturok, pagbabakuna, huwag muna natin sanang payagang mag-MGCQ dahil delikado pa po," Go said. "Pero kapag nakita na po ng tao na nag-uumpisa na po 'yung pagbabakuna, puwede na po siguro. Puwede na nating balansehin po ang lahat, ekonomiya, at itong health protocols natin," he added. He assured then the public that the government is closely monitoring progress of the country's vaccination program. "Nakatutok po tayo, ang ating gobyerno sa pagbabakuna. Mas mahihirapan po tayo na wala pang bakuna tapos bubuksan natin ang klase, panibagong problema na naman po ang ating aatupagin 'pag saka-sakaling may mga positibo po. Lalo na ngayon po na mayro'n tayong tinatawag na UK variant po na kumakalat rin po. Mabilis po itong makahawa. So dahan-dahan lang po muna," explained Go. "Para sa akin po, habang wala pa pong rollout ng bakuna, habang wala pang tinuturukan ng bakuna sa mga frontliners, 'wag munang umabot sa MGCQ dahil delikado pa po ang sitwasyon," he added. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque eventually announced that Duterte has given his directive to the Cabinet that the Philippines would not be placed under MGCQ unless there is a rollout of vaccines. "The Chief Executive recognizes the importance of re-opening the economy and its impact on people's livelihoods. However, the President gives higher premium to public health and safety," Roque said in a statement. "PRRD also wants vaccination to start the soonest possible time in order to ease the community quarantine," he added. Meanwhile, Go said that the President plans to visit victims of Typhoon Auring in the Caraga region and distribute aid. "Tutungo po kami ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga tinamaan po ng bagyo na Auring...diyan po sa mga kababayan natin sa Mindanao, sa Caraga Region, sa Surigao, sa Tandag ay bibisitahin po natin 'yung mga kababayan, makapagbigay po ng konting tulong," Go said. "Nababahala tayo na mayroon pa tayong pandemya, may bagyo pa. May dalawa pong bagyo na dumating sa buhay natin ngayon. Itong pandemya mas higit pa po ito sa bagyo," he ended.