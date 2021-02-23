Tolentino: COVID-19 Vaccine Cards not mandatory in transactions

To spare Filipinos from additional burden, Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino ensured that COVID-19 vaccine cards to be issued by local government units (LGUs) to their vaccinated constituents will not be considered a mandatory requirement in educational, employment, and similar government transaction purposes.

Tolentino introduced the anti-discriminatory amendment during Senate deliberations on Senate Bill No. 2057, which expedites the procurement and administration of the said vaccines

The Tolentino amendment safeguards students, regular employees, farmers, OFWs, and others from discrimination even if they do not have COVID-19 cards.

Senate Bill No. 2057 was certified urgent by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. It was approved on Third Reading today. It establishes the COVID-19 Vaccination Program of the national government.