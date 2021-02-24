GORDON WANTS DETAILS OF INDIVIDUAL'S LAST COVID-19 TEST INCLUDED IN VACCINE PASSPORT

Stressing the importance of testing in stemming the further spread of COVID-19, especially with the new and more highly transmissible variant already in the country, Senator Richard J. Gordon on Monday proposed to include the details of a patient's last COVID-19 reverse transcription polymerase reaction test in the vaccine passport.

During the period of amendment for Senate Bill No 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, Gordon proposed to amend Section 11 to include the date of the last RT-PCR testing and the name of the laboratory that conducted the last RT-PCR testing in the vaccine passport, which will contain the vaccinations received by the individual.

"Kahit na-inoculate ka na. pwede ka pa ding maging carrier at manghawa ng COVID. Kaya napakahalaga pa din ng testing para mapigiil ang lalong paglaganap ng sakit. Para makabalik na sa trabaho at sumiglang muli ang ekonomiya ng bansa, kailangan nating magtesting,"

Medical experts said studies have shown that the COVID vaccine inhibits progression to a severe case of the disease for an inoculated individual. However, there is no evidence that it could inhibit transmission to another individual.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, sponsor of the bill, accepted the proposed amendment but asked for the phrase "if applicable" to be included.