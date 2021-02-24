POE ON THE NEED TO FASTTRACK VACCINE AVAILABILITY:

The stage is set for the vaccination program rollout. Congress has done its role with the passage of the measure that will expedite procurement and provide indemnity in case of side effects.

Now, the people await the results. We hope it won't be for long before the safe and effective doses land on the arms of our health workers, at-risk sectors and finally the rest of the population.

The more the vaccines are delayed, the more some of our people become vulnerable to getting inoculated with unregistered vaccines without guaranteed safety.

Authorities should not let the black market of illegal vaccines thrive and put in peril the health and safety of our people.