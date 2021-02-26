On the President's Seeking Public Opinion on the PH-US VFA's Fate

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/02/26/on-the-presidents-seeking-public-opinion-on-the-ph-us-vfas-fate/

There you go! Nobody has the monopoly of wisdom regardless of power and authority. The best decisions are those made not out of hubris, but the humility of listening to as many people and trying to get a bit of what they have to say.

At the end of the day, the decision is his to make anyway. There's nothing to lose and everything to gain in listening to others.

What matters most is that our national interest, dignity and self-respect will be upheld.