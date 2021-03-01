Press Release

March 1, 2021 'NOT SO SPECIAL'

Hontiveros urges Malacanang to reconsider adjusted holiday sched, warns of slashed year-end pay for workers Senator Risa Hontiveros today urged Malacanang to reconsider its decision to make November 2, December 24 and 31 as "special working holidays," warning that the move threatens to cut the take-home pay of thousands of workers. The senator said that Malacanang should withdraw and reverse Proclamation No. 1107, which makes previously special non working holidays Nov. 2 (All Souls' Day), Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), and Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve) special working holidays, as the order is "nothing short of disastrous for workers already dealing with a pandemic and an economic crisis." "While we understand the need to increase economic productivity, demoting special Filipino holidays to special working holidays will only burden and demoralize Filipino workers, many of whom are already underpaid and struggling with high prices of goods. This is rubbing salt on the people's wounds. Bakit aalisin ang pagkakataon para kumita ang mga kababayan natin ng extra, ngayong marami ang hirap sa buhay?" Hontiveros said. "Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, along with All Souls' Day are some of the most important holidays for Filipino families throughout the year. What is the motivation to suddenly make them working holidays? May iba namang mga special non-working holiday na pwedeng galawin, pero yung Christmas Eve at New Year's Eve? Dapat understood na non-negotiable ang mga petsang ito," she added. Hontiveros also noted that because of the proclamation, people who will go to work during All Soul's Day, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve this year will no longer be entitled to the additional holiday pay of 30 percent of their daily basic wage, among other amenities, granted to workers during special non-working holidays. "Tandaan natin, marami sa mga kababayan natin na nagtratrabaho sa mga holiday na iyan ay mga frontliner at essential worker gaya ng medical workers at mga ate at kuya natin sa hotels, restaurants, groceries, at malls na karamihan ay minimum wage ang kita. Hindi na nga nila makakasama ang kanilang pamilya dahil sa kanilang tungkulin, aalisin pa ba natin ang inaasahang dagdag-sweldo sa mga araw na iyan?" Hontiveros pointed out. The lower pay during those holidays, Hontiveros said, might disincentive and demoralize workers from reporting for duty, thus lowering economic productivity instead of increasing it: "Baka isipin ng mga kababayan natin, bakit pa sila papasok, iiwan ang pamilya at magtrabaho sa mga holiday na iyan kung wala namang dagdag sa kanilang kita? This policy, I fear, will only be counterproductive and harmful for the workforce and the economy alike." "Mahalagang maiahon ang ating ekonomiya. Pero malaki ang kontribusyon ng ating mga manggagawa para maisakatuparan ito. Huwag sana nating isakripisyo ang kanilang kapakanan at ng kanilang pamilya," Hontiveros concluded.