Pangilinan grieves loss of Fr. Joaquin Bernas, S.J.

"As among those who partook of his brilliance, I grieve the passing of Fr. Joaquin Bernas. I mourn with the loved ones of this amazing patriot, constitutionalist, and man for others.

I was law lecturer for Ateneo's Department of Management and part of the Ateneo academic community for seven years beginning 1993. By that time, Fr. Bernas had finished his term as ADMU president.

But because of him and his fellow post-People Power ConCom delegates, we have a Constitution that is pro-God, pro-Filipino, and pro-poor. We have a Constitution which specifies our duties as public servants, a Constitution by which we take our oath of office, a Constitution which we swear to preserve and defend. We have a Constitution that promises social justice for every Filipino family. His death reminds us the urgency of delivering on this promise.

Salamat kay Fr. Bernas, sa kanyang paggabay sa atin -- sa ating mga pinuno at mamamayan ng bayan -- kung paano maging sambayanang karapat-dapat sa lahat ng biyayang handog nito.

Thank you for your genius and generosity."