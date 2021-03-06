Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the passing of Fr. Joaquin Bernas, SJ

While Fr. Joaquin Bernas' passing brings sadness to the countless whose lives he touched, it also gives us the chance to celebrate his life.

Fr. Bernas may be best remembered as one of the brilliant minds that crafted our present Constitution but he did more than just help a fledgling democracy stand on strong legal foundations.

As mentor to many who dreamed of practicing law in a country beset by many cases of lawlessness, Fr. Bernas helped shape an army of men and women who saw the law not as a toy to be played with but as a tool to render justice.

As a member of the clergy, Fr. Bernas shone light to guide the faithful to God's shores.

As a fellow Christian, Fr. Bernas stood strong in his faith to serve as an example to many others who are barely clinging to theirs, showing in an often unassuming way that faith is always stronger than doubt.

As a Jesuit, Fr. Bernas truly was a Man for Others.

Rest in peace, Fr. Bernas but we will not dwell much on how you passed, rather how you lived.