Bong Go rejects defunding NTF-ELCAC; warns it will derail the government's anti-insurgency campaign

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said he is against defunding the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), warning that it could derail the government's anti-insurgency campaign.

"Hindi po ako sang-ayon d'yan dahil maantala ang ating kampanya, itong anti-insurgency campaign natin," said Go during an ambush interview after he attended the launch of the 104th Malasakit Center at the Leyte Provincial Hospital and the 105th at the Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital both in Palo, Leyte.

Go added that the campaign against insurgency has made significant progress through the various programs of the NTF-ELCAC. Defunding the task force would put to waste all the progress made, the Senator said.

"Maganda na po ang umpisa ng kampanya laban sa insurgency. Hindi po ako sang-ayon na sa kalagitnaan ng kampanya ay puputulin," he said.

"Nandyan na po 'yan sa budget. Maganda na ang takbo, ang intensyon po ng ELCAC," he added.

In 2021, a PhP16-billion budget has been allocated for the Support to Barangay Development Program of the NTF-ELCAC to fund development projects in 822 barangays throughout the country which have been already cleared of insurgencies.

The Senator also defended the NTF-ELCAC, saying that it uses non-violent methods to defeat rebellion and insurgency in the country.

"Ang pondo para sa ELCAC, hindi para makipagpatayan. Ang pondo na ito ay tulong sa mga barangay para hikayatin sila na may maitulong sila sa komunidad nila," Go explained.

"Tulong po ito sa barangay. So, kung makakatulong ito sa pag-unlad ng bayan, 'di po ako sang-ayon na putulin po ito dahil maganda na po ang takbo ng kampanya. Sa susunod na taon po, ibang usapan na po iyon kasi meron na po silang existing budget right now that only the President ang makapagtanggal d'yan," he added.

Go said that he fully supports the police and the military and their campaign against insurgency in the country.

"Ako, full support ako sa militar at pulisya, sa anti-insurgency campaign. Maaaring meron siyang (Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade and NFT-ELCAC spokesperson) na-offend na kapwa ko senador. Siguro, pwede natin itong pag-usapan. 'Wag na lang palakihin dahil 'di ito ang panahon na mag-away-away dahil nasa kalagitnaan pa tayo ng problema," he said.