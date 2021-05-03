Press Release

May 3, 2021 HONTIVEROS WELCOMES DECLARATION OF COVID-19 AS COMPENSABLE DISEASE; URGES HASSLE-FREE AVAILMENT OF BENEFITS FOR VIRUS-HIT WORKERS Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday welcomed the inclusion of COVID-19 in the official list of work-related diseases compensable under the law. Through Board Resolution 21-04-14, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) with its attached agency, the Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC), has declared coronavirus disease as an occupational and work-related disease. "We welcome this crucial step in protecting the welfare of our Filipino workers as we consider COVID-19 a health hazard to the workforce especially during this time of pandemic. Matagal na natin itong ipinanawagan at ipinaglalaban kasama ang mga grupo ng manggagawa at sa wakas, ito ay napakinggan," she said. "Malaking tulong ang deklarasyong ito para mabigyan ng nararapat na compensation ang ating mga manggagawang araw-araw nakikipagbuno sa panganib ng COVID-19 para lang may maiuwi sa pamilya," Hontiveros added. With the country breaching the one million mark in COVID-19 infections last week, Hontiveros said that a social protection mechanism like this is badly needed as the risk of infection and hospitalization is always accompanied by a probable loss in income. Once a worker is hospitalized, he or she may be placed on several days of quarantine, or, worse, dismissed from work. The senator then urged DOLE, thr ECC together with the Social Security System (SSS), and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) to make access easier for workers claiming compensation related to COVID-19. "Ang kasunod na hakbang ay ang pagbubuo ng isang seamless at hassle-free na proseso upang matatamasa ito ng ating mga manggagawa. Hinihimok natin ang DOLE at ECC na magawa natin ito agad upang walang problemahin ang mga manggagawa sa filing ng claims. Dapat mapakinabangan nila ang mga benepisyo, lalo na kung hindi sila kumikita nang ilang araw dahil sa pagkaka-ospital," Hontiveros appealed. She also urged concerned agencies to embark on a massive information campaign for the awareness of thousands of Filipino workers who may not be familiar with the government's compensation programs. She says they must be advised on the procedures in availing of them, as with other benefits in case of disability or death. "Huwag na nating pahabain pa ang pila at paghintayin pa nang matagal . Kung maaari pa nga ay maglagay tayo ng dedicated lanes para dito dahil hinihingi ito ng panahon ngayon," she added. "Huwag nating hayaang madiskaril ng mga burukratikong proseso ang pagbibigay ng mga nararapat na benepisyo para sa manggagawa. Mabigat ang makipaglaban sa COVID-19, kaya't marapat na padaliin natin ang proseso para sa kanila. Malawakang ayuda at proteksyon ang higit na kailangan ng ating magigiting na manggagawang Pilipino tungo sa pagbangon," Hontiveros concluded.