Poe on pandemic heroes:

The real COVID-19 pandemic heroes are courageous workers risking their own lives for others.

With their hard work and resilience, we see people volunteering to make up for the inadequacies to the virus response.

Even as we all have been humbled by this health crisis, let us not deny our frontliners the recognition that rightfully belongs to them.

The way to give back is through efficient governance and social services that will trickle down to all, especially the vulnerable.