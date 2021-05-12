With State of Calamity declared to curb ASF

NANCY WELCOMES GOV'T MOVE TO AID HOG GROWERS

...urges DA to fast track programs for repopulation, biosecurity

Senator Nancy Binay welcomed the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to African swine fever (ASF).

"I am thankful that the President declared a state of calamity to bring much needed aid to the local hog industry," Binay said.

According to Binay, the declaration would enable the national and local governments to appropriate funds to contain ASF.

She added that during senate hearings, resource persons representing the local hog industry would lament how they are spending a large amount just to ensure that their communities are safe from ASF.

"With the declaration, the government can help provide funds that will focus on the much-needed biosafety protocols to control and curb this disease," she said.

Likewise, the senator also urged the Department of Agriculture fast track programs they need to strengthen and support the local hog industry.

"After the declaration of the state of calamity, the next step is for the DA to act with a sense of urgency and mobilize needed resources to curtail the spread of ASF. Tutukan ang biosecurity and border controls, ayusin ang sistema surveillance, at ng pagka-cull, kasama na yung imbentaryo ng mga kailangang bayaran. Then, come up with a targeted program for repopulation of healthy F1 lines ," she said.

"Hopefully, we can repopulate from commercial to backyard stocks as well as address the supply deficit in local pork products at the soonest possible time," she added.