Bong Go calls for further vigilance following the detection of Indian variant in PH; encourages Filipinos to trust and support National Vaccine Program

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to all Filipinos to remain vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and show compassion for one another after the Department of Health reported two cases of the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first detected in India.

"'Yun po ay nakababahala. Ito po 'yung variant of concern, itong Indian variant na ito dahil alam naman natin ang nangyayari sa kanila na halos bumagsak po ang kanilang health care system," said Go during the launching of the 110th Malasakit Center at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato.

"Marami pong critical cases, marami pong severe cases. Iyan po ang ayaw nating mangyari (sa bansa), 'yung nagkakapunuan po ang mga hospital. Kaya po kailangan natin dito ang disiplina at kooperasyon ng bawat Pilipino," he added.

Go appealed to all Filipinos not to be complacent and remain vigilant as the threat of COVID-19, especially its new variants, continues to exist.

"Kaya huwag tayong maging kumpiyansa. Hindi ibig sabihin na GCQ, MGCQ kayo rito sa lugar ay magdidikit-dikit na kayo. Importante rito ang pagsusuot ng mask at face shield at iba pang health protocols na dapat sundin," the Senator reminded.

The Senator also urged Filipinos to continue supporting the government and put their trust in the vaccines as it is integral in attaining herd immunity in communities and eventually restoring normalcy in the country.

"Pakiusap ko lang po, magtiwala kayo sa bakuna. Huwag ho kayong matakot sa bakuna, magtiwala kayo sa bakuna. Ang bakuna po ang susi o solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay," advised the Senator.

"Sumunod muna tayo sa gobyerno habang tuluy-tuloy po ang ating pagbabakuna. Magiging useless po ang ating bakuna kung tataas naman po ang kaso at hindi na natin ma-kontrol," he added.

The Senator said that the pandemic situation in India must serve as a cautionary tale for the country.

"Look what happened to India na mayro'n nga silang manufacturer ng bakuna pero sila po mismo ay talagang tinamaan," said Go.

"So, importante rito, disiplina ng bawat Pilipino at pagmamalasakit sa bawat Pilipino," he added.

Go also urged authorities to strengthen the implementation of health protocols, border control measures, and disease surveillance to further curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Hindi natin alam kung sino 'yung asymptomatic, kaya dapat paigtingin pa natin ang ating health protocols, 'yung mga border control po natin pahigpitan pa po natin, at itong disease surveillance po natin ay paigtingin pa po natin," said Go.

"Tandaan natin, itong COVID-19 ay hindi natin nakikita. Hindi natin alam kung saan iyang COVID-19 ngayon unless na i-test natin," he added.

Go, then, reassured the public that the government will continue to balance the protection of health while promoting the economy. He continues to emphasize, however, that protecting lives is the primordial concern of government at this time.

"Ang ginagawa po ng gobyerno ngayon ay binabalanse po ang lahat, kagaya ng pagbubukas ng ekonomiya at itong pagko-contain dito sa pagkalat ng virus. Kasi alam naman natin, marami pong nawalan ng trabaho dahil dito sa COVID-19. Kaya balanse po 'yan," he explained.

"Ako naman po, importante sa akin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang pera naman ay kikitain natin 'yan. Pero, ang perang kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," he ended.