Press Release

May 17, 2021 Senate approves three local bills Opening its session after the Lenten break, the Senate, on Monday, passed on third and final reading three local bills, providing for the following: (1) redistricting Bataan; (2) declaring April 28 as a special working holiday in Aurora; and (3) constituting Barangay Ladol as a distinct and independent barangay in Alabel, Sarangani. With 22 affirmative votes, no negative, and no abstention, the Senate approved House Bill No. 8664, which seeks to reapportion the Province of Bataan into three legislative districts. Under the said bill, the First District of Bataan will be composed of the municipalities of Hermosa, Orani, Samal, and Abucay; the Second District will be composed of Balanga City, and the municipalities of Orion, Pilar, and Limay; and the Third Legislative District will consist of the municipalities of Bagac, Mariveles, Morong, and Dinalupihan. Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of the measure, thanked his colleagues for supporting the passage of the measure and reiterated that "the additional district will pave the way for a more robust development, furthering progress in the province of Bataan." "The additional district ensures a more effective delivery of unparalleled public services, and the Bataan electorate can look forward to a more responsive governance from their elected representatives," Tolentino said. Also passed on third reading was HBN 5944, which seeks to declare April 28 of every year a special working holiday in the province of Aurora to commemorate the death anniversary of Dona Aurora Aragon-Quezon. Tolentino, who sponsored the measure, said Dona Aragon-Quezon, the Philippines' first official First Lady, who campaigned for women's right to suffrage, is truly an inspiration for all Filipinos to serve the Filipino nation and fight for equality. Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Sen. Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, and Sen. Richard Gordon hailed the passage of the measure honoring the first chairperson of the Philippine Red Cross. Also passed on third reading today was HBN 5306, which seeks to separate Sitio of Ladol from Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, Sarangani, and constituting it into a distinct and independent Barangay Ladol.