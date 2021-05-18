Press Release

May 18, 2021 Bong Go appeals to government to fast-track further the vaccine rollout to immediately reach other priority groups, particularly economic frontliners and indigents Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has appealed to authorities to open up COVID-19 vaccination for individuals in the A4 and A5 categories earlier, a move which will further accelerate the government's vaccine rollout and increase the country's vaccination rate. In a radio interview, Go shared that, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, he had an extensive discussion with concerned officials from the Executive, as well as leaders from the private sector, on how to further accelerate the rollout and resolve logistical challenges. One of the suggestions was to open up the vaccination for the A4 and A5 groups soon. "Dumarating na po ang mga bakuna pero nasa A1, A2, A3 pa rin po tayo. Ibig sabihin, doon sa priority list po ang A4 po ay 'di pa mabakunahan. Sabi ko nga pwedeng payagan na ang A4 list dahil 25 million ito... importante dito walang masayang na bakuna dahil may ibang A1, A2, A3 na ayaw pa nila magpabakuna. Pwede namang balikan na lang sila," he said. "May mga undecided pa po. Para walang masayang na bakuna, walang ma-expire, walang masayang na panahon, habulan po ito para makamit ang herd immunity this year. 'Yun ang target natin, ma-attain ang herd immunity by November para naman po sumaya ang ating Pasko," he added. Given the continuing expansion of the countrywide vaccination, Go also supported the "Focus and Expand-Center of Gravity" vaccination strategy. The strategy commits the government to focus its inoculation program on nine high-risk areas - National Capital Region, the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga, and Batangas; and the urban agglomerations of Metro Cebu and Metro Davao. These areas are economic centers which make up 72% of the country's gross domestic product. As such, they are also most exposed to COVID-19 transmission. "Ang essential sectors o A4 category, kasama na diyan ang economic frontliners, ay napakaimportante upang mabalanse lalo ang pagprotekta sa kalusugan at pagpapasigla ng ating ekonomiya," Go said in a statement. "Tulad din ng pangako namin ni Pangulong Duterte, sisiguraduhin nating makakarating ang bakuna sa mga mahihirap at pinaka-nangangailangan, 'yung mga "isang kahig isang tuka" at yung mga kailangan lumabas upang buhayin ang kanilang pamilya. Ito ang A5 category kung saan nabibilang ang mga indigent," he added. If the vaccination program will be opened for A4 and A5 groups, Go suggested the need to provide express lanes for A1 to A3 groups who have not been vaccinated as they remain the top priority and most vulnerable to the pandemic. "Nanawagan ako muli sa gobyerno na gawan na ng paraan para makarating na ang bakuna sa iba pang sektor sa lalong madaling panahon. Kapag nasimulan na ang A4 at A5, pwede naman tayo magtalaga ng express lanes para sa mga natitirang A1 to A3 na hindi pa nababakunahan," he urged. "Pwede silang balikan kung undecided pa sila sa ngayon. Ang importante ay walang masayang na bakuna at walang masayang na panahon upang mas mabilis nating marating ang herd immunity sa ating community," he added. Go is also appealing for the establishment of more vaccination centers to ensure that the vaccines procured by the government are all utilized and maximized. "Umaapila rin ako na magtayo pa ng dagdag na vaccination centers sa kahit saang sulok ng bansa upang mas maraming tao ang mababakunahan kada araw. Kung kailangang gawing 24/7 ang pagbabakuna, gawin natin ito upang maiwasan na may mag-expire o masayang na mga bakuna at para hindi rin magkumpulan ang mga tao doon," Go said. Despite the limited global supply, Go encouraged the government to continue procuring vaccines while ensuring that transport and logistical challenges are resolved to avoid inconveniences and disruptions in the deployment of the doses. He also emphasized the importance of a strengthened information campaign on the vaccines to further boost public confidence. "Mahalaga din na masigurong tuloy-tuloy ang pagbili at pagdating ng mga bakuna sa kabila ng limitadong supply sa mundo. Solusyunan din agad ang logistical at transportation challenges para maiwasan ang aberya. Paigtingin din natin ang ating information dissemination para mawala ang takot ng taumbayan sa bakuna," he said. Go said that all these actions are necessary to ensure a better and safer Christmas for all Filipinos in the midst of the pandemic. "Lahat ng ito ay kailangang matutukan upang maging mas ligtas ang ating Pasko sa taong ito. Magtiwala po tayo at suportahan natin ang vaccination program," Go said. "Ang bakuna ang susi o solusyon upang malampasan ang pandemyang ito at makabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay, " he concluded.