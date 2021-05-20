Press Release

May 20, 2021 Recognizing the crucial role of food delivery riders amid the pandemic, Bong Go assures them that they will be prioritized for vaccination as he urged gov't to also crack down on fake bookings Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for the promotion of the welfare of food delivery riders as he highlighted their important role in the economy amid the challenging times. Go also urged concerned government agencies to protect them from fake bookings which pose harm to their livelihood. In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 19, Go explained why these essential workers need to be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccines, taking into consideration their contribution to the economy and communities during the pandemic when physical mobility remains limited. "Pagdating sa bakuna, parte po ang food delivery riders sa A4.4 category ng frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery. Kasama sila sa bilang ng economic frontliners na araw-araw nagtatrabaho para buhayin ang kanilang pamilya at ang ating ekonomiya," said Go. "Bukod sa mabilis na paraang makabili ng pagkain, nagbibigay din ang industriyang ito ng maayos na kabuhayan sa ating mga kababayan sa ligtas at marangal na paraan," he added. It is due to food delivery riders that Filipinos are able to stay at home, said Go, especially now that the community quarantine measures continued to be imposed all over the country. "Kinokonsidera natin silang parte ng essential sectors o A4 category dahil napakaimportante ng papel na kanilang ginagampanan sa mga komunidad, lalo na ngayon na limitado ang dine-in sa restaurants at hangga't maaari ay ineengganyo natin ang mga tao na huwag munang lumabas ng bahay kung hindi naman po kailangan," he explained. Go is also a co-author of Senate Bill No. 1810 o ang "Freelancers Protection Act", which seeks to protect the rights and welfare of these essential workers and other freelancers. "Ito rin ang dahilan kung bakit ko napagpasyahan na maging co-author ng Senate Bill No. 1810 o ang 'Freelancers Protection Act' para isulong ang karapatan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino, tulad ng food delivery riders, para makakuha sila ng just compensation, safe working environment, social welfare benefits, at iba pa," said Go. Go also called on the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment to intensify their efforts to promote the welfare of workers in this industry and protect them from fraudulent transactions. "Pagdating naman sa mga manloloko na nagpapahirap sa buhay ng ating food delivery riders, hindi po natin palalampasin ito. Mayroon tayong mga batas, tulad ng Revised Penal Code at Cybercrime Law, na pwedeng gawing basehan ng kaso laban sa mga nangsasamantala," said Go. "Bilang mambabatas, pinag-aaralan natin kung ano pa ang pwedeng gawin para maproteksyunan ang ating mga ordinaryong manggagawa," he added. The Senator also asked the National Bureau of Investigation and law enforcers to crack down on fake bookings and abusive customers. In many cases, such incidents would result in the riders paying for the cost of the items. "Nakausap ko na rin po si NBI Director Eric Distor at nakatutok na rin po sila dito. Ayon sa kaniya, nag-intensify na po ang kampanya laban sa scammers or individuals placing fake orders," Go disclosed. "Pwede po kayong lumapit sa NBI cybercrime division para i-report ang mga ito. Maliit mang halaga o malaki, pananagutin natin ang mga manlolokong ito!" he said. Ending his statement, Go berated those who are behind fake bookings, victimizing delivery riders, urging them to, instead, help their fellow Filipinos during these difficult times. "Magkano na nga lang ang kinikita nila para lang makatulong sa kapwa, sila na ang namumuhunan, sila pa ang ninanakawan ng kita ng mga manloloko. Nagtatrabaho na nga nang matino, lolokohin pa. Kung wala kayong magawa sa buhay, 'wag na kayong mambiktima ng mga kababayan nating naghihirap na," warned Go. "Sabi ko nga, hindi ito ang panahon para magsisihan, magsiraan, maglamangan, o manloko. Panahon ito para magbayanihan, magtulungan, at magmalasakit sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Salamat po," he concluded.