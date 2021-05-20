Poe on PUV drivers' vaccination:

Mahigit isang taon sa ilalim ng lockdown, hirap pa rin sa pag-ahon ang ating mga public utility vehicle (PUV) driver.

Napag-iwanan na nga sa ayuda, 'wag na natin silang ihuli sa bakuna.

Included in the A4 category of vaccinees, we hope they will not be bumped off the line and soon get their shots in the current rollout of the government's vaccination program.

Our PUV drivers need the vaccine now given the critical frontline work that they do.

Throughout this pandemic, drivers have been a lifeline to their communities. They have ferried healthcare workers to hospitals, delivered food to people at home, and helped many businesses up and running.

The vaccine will not only protect our drivers, but also strengthen the resilience of our essential transport services.