NANCY COMMENDS INCLUSION OF TOURISM FRONTLINERS IN A1 PRIORITY GROUP

Senator Nancy Binay on Friday commended the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for its move to include workers in hotels operating as quarantine or isolation facilities in the A1 priority group for the Covid-19 vaccination program.

"Tama ang desisyon ng IATF na isama sa A1 priority group ang mga nagta-trabaho sa mga hotel at iba pang quarantine facilities. Their lives are also at risk daily because of constant exposure," Binay said.

She added that the IATF's decision will ensure that those manning isolation facilities and quarantine hotels, "who have been the government's partners in the fight against Covid-19 since Day 1 will be able to focus on their task reassured that their jobs will not endanger their own families."

Tourism Sec. Berna Romulo-Puyat announced the IATF decision in a statement also released today. She added that the Department of Tourism was informed of the IATF approval in a letter dated May 15.

Other tourism workers are included in the A4 priority group, whose vaccination is eyed in June.

Binay expressed hope that the vaccination of those in the A4 group would start "as scheduled."

"At this point, we cannot afford any more delays, as we are woefully off-target. Hindi lang tourism industry ang nakasalalay sa agarang bakuna, kundi lahat ng industriya sa bansa," the senator said.

According to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, as of May 20, only 3,718,308 doses have so far been administered across the country.

The lawmaker also urged tourism leaders to pitch in to address vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos.

The tourism industry's expertise in marketing and communications "could tip the scales in favor of our fellow Filipinos choosing to be vaccinated," Binay said.

A Pulse Asia survey earlier this year showed that 6 out of 10 Filipinos did not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Umpisahan natin sa pagsiguro na majority, kung hindi lahat, ng mga tourism workers natin ay magpapabakuna, then let's work from there," she added.

The DOT said that some 2,507 employees of quarantine hotels nationwide have already had Covid-19 vaccines.