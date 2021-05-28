Press Release

May 28, 2021 Bong Go pushes for better health care services nationwide as 114th Malasakit Center opens in Batangas City In support of the government's efforts to improve public health and reduce health disparities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the launch of the country's 114th Malasakit Center at the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City on Thursday, May 27. This is the second Malasakit Center in the province after the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery launched its own in January 8, 2019. In a speech, Go reaffirmed his commitment to push for health care policies which improve access to health care services, noting that low-income Filipinos generally experience poorer health and receive poorer health care quality compared to their wealthier counterparts. "Our goal is to make life comfortable for our fellow Filipinos, lalo na sa panahon ngayon na marami ang nangangailangan ng tulong medikal," began Go. "Wala ng dahilan para tanggihan ang ating mga kababayan dahil nasa loob na ng ospital ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para sa kanilang babayarin. Wala itong pinipili. Para ito sa mga poor at indigent na mga pasyente," he explained. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop which brings together the agencies from which Filipinos may seek medical assistance, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The Senator described his experiences working with the indigent patients in Davao City which spurred him -- as then Special Assistant to the President -- to launch the first Malasakit Center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City in 2018. Upon winning a seat in the Senate, he principally authored and sponsored the bill that became Republic Act No. 114631, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The law, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed in December 2019, institutionalizes the said program. "Batas na 'to. Kahit hindi na kami senador at presidente ni Pangulong Duterte, tuloy pa rin ang programa. Sana patuloy na ibigay ng susunod na administrasyon 'yung suporta para sa Malasakit Center dahil marami itong natutulungan," continued Go. "Makakaasa kayo na habang ako ang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, hindi ako titigil para ipaglaban ang mga mahihirap natin na kababayan," he reassured further. His frequent visits, he said, have shown him the challenges facing many public hospitals which often lack the necessary resources and manpower to meet the needs of their patients. "Isang linggo na akong nakikipaglaban sa Senado para ma-upgrade ang ating mga ospital at madagdagan ang kanilang mga kama at budget. Alam na alam ko ang sitwasyon sa ibaba dahil pumupunta ako para tingnan at maintindihan kung ano talaga ang nangyayari," shared Go. "Nakita ko na kawawa ang Pilipino. May mga ospital na 400 percent ang occupancy rate! Paano gagaling ang mga pasyente kung may pandemya at dikit-dikit sila sa isang kama?" he asked. On this note, the Senator conveyed his and the President's sincere gratitude to the hospital staff and other medical frontliners for their dedicated service to their communities amid the ongoing public health crisis. "Sa lahat ng mga Batangueño na frontliners, mula sa amin ni Pangulo, maraming salamat sa inyong sakripisyo, lalong-lalo na sa panahon na ito. Konting tiis lang, alam namin na napakahirap ng trabaho ninyo," he said. "Hindi man ako lumaki dito sa Batangas pero Batangueño din ako. Taga-Batangas ang aking lolo at lola na nag-migrate lang sa Mindanao para makipagsapalaran. Kaya sa mga frontliners dito, 'wag kayo mag-atubiling lumapit sa akin. Bukas ang aking opisina para makinig sa inyong mga hinaing," offered Go. To further show his appreciation, Go's staff provided meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to a total of 1,925 medical frontliners and 266 patients after the ceremony. They also gave away new pairs of shoes or bicycles to selected frontliners so they can commute with ease while others received computer tablets which their children can use for their blended learning activities. Furthermore, the DSWD also provided each beneficiary with financial assistance in a separate distribution. Ending his message, the Senator thanked the government officials who extended their extensive assistance and cooperation to ensure the people of Batangas have access to affordable and quality health care services. Among those present during the ceremony were Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, DOH Undersecretary Roger Tong-an, Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of the President, DOH Asec. Maria Laxamana, and DSWD Asec. Victor Neri. He also thanked 5th District Representative Mario Mariño, 1st District Rep. Elenita Ermita-Buhain, 2nd District Rep. Raneo Abu, Vice Governor Jose Antonio Leviste, Ibaan Mayor Edralyn Joy Salvame, and Chief of Hospital Dr. Ramoncito Magnaye. After the ceremony, Go and his team proceeded to Cavinti, Laguna where they provided aid to indigent families whose lives and livelihoods are adversely affected by the pandemic. The Senator was declared an adopted son of the CALABARZON region by the governors of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon and Rizal in a manifesto issued in February 2019. To help facilitate the development of the city, Go supported the funding for the construction of the Batangas Access Zone - West Side in Batangas City, San Pascual and Bauan.