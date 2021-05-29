Press Release

May 29, 2021 Sen. Leila M. de Lima on US President Biden's order to investigate COVID origin What a big step for US President Biden to order a deeper probe into the true origin of the COVID-19 virus, and the right one. Truth is always an imperative of the highest order. This generation, and the next, would not want a farcical narrative written in the world history books about this unprecedented catastrophe that killed our loved ones. ### https://twitter.com/SenLeiladeLima/status/1398485481973706758