Press Release

May 30, 2021 Bong Go vows better access to health services for marginalized sectors as he prioritizes passage of more local hospital bills; supports Bayanihan 3 but says sources of funds need to be identified first Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for the proposed Bayanihan 3 bill to further assist Filipinos still struggling because of the pandemic, provided sources of funds are identified by government finance managers first. He also vowed to prioritize local hospital measures which will greatly benefit poor Filipinos in fulfillment of his promise to prioritize their welfare, especially during the pandemic. "Ako naman po bilang Senador, sang-ayon ako dito. Kung ano ang makakapagbigay ng tulong o ayuda, lalo na sa mga nawawalan ng trabaho, sa mahihirap nating kababayan, sang-ayon ako d'yan," he said in an interview after he personally attended the launch of the 115th Malasakit Center at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila. Go attended on the same day the launch of the 116th Malasakit Center at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila. "Pero tanungin natin ang ating finance managers, mahirap naman po magpasa ng batas na walang pondo o walang pagkukunan. Nakasalalay po sa finance managers kung may pondo o savings na pagkukunan para sa Bayanihan 3. Kung pagpasa ng batas, walang problema sa akin. Importante po may pagkukunan ang programang ito," he added. Meanwhile, Go shared that 13 of the local hospital bills he sponsored in the Senate have been approved on second reading and are set to be deliberated for the third and last time next week. The bills, according to Go, will significantly improve the delivery of healthcare services to Filipinos, particularly the poor who need them the most. "Second reading po pumasa. Third reading po sa darating pa na linggo," said Go. "Uunahin ko po kung ano ang makakatulong sa mahihirap. Uunahin ko po ang interes po ng mahihirap dahil sila po ang nangangailangan sa panahon ngayon, 'yung mga kababayan nating mahihirap." "Kaya prayoridad ko po ang mga hospital bills at ipinaglaban ko talaga. Ilang araw kong ipinaglaban 'yun malaanan ng pondo, pumasa po. Talagang pinaghirapan nating pumasa 'yun dahil ako mismo, alam ko po ang sitwasyon dito sa baba," he added. Amid budget concerns, Go said that the funds may be sourced from the Department of Health's Health Facilities Enhancement Program. "Sa 2022 budget na po sa HFEP ng GAA (General Appropriations Act), doon po ilalaan ang pondo dito. Pero from now on, babalansehin po natin saan kukunin ang pondo para sa hospital beds. 'Di naman po tayo makakapasa basta basta ng mga bill sa Senado kung walang pondong pagkukunan, kung 'di sumang-ayon ang DOH at DBM (Department of Budget and Management)," he said. "Pati LGU na wala silang objection. Importante lahat ng requirements iko-comply po dapat ng nagpasa ng bill, lalung lalo na po from Lower House po ito. Dapat nilang i-comply bago natin ito maipasa. Ayaw nating pumasa ito sa Senado na pinaghirapan natin at pagdarating sa Executive, mabe-veto lang dahil kulang-kulang ang requirements. 'Yan po ang iniiwasan nating mangyari," he added. Go lamented the poor state of many healthcare facilities in various parts of the country, prompting him to prioritize measures that will provide better healthcare services especially in the provinces. "Alam ko ang sitwasyon sa ospital, alam ko ang nangyayari na kulang talaga ang hospital beds, mga pasyente po, nakahilera sa corridor. Paano gagaling ang pasyente na sila mismo magkakatabi," he said. "Kaya nga po ready tayo always. Gumagawa tayo ng temporary modular hospitals. Ito pa, mga permanenteng hospital? Bigyan natin ng prayoridad dahil ang makikinabang po dito ay ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap. 'Di naman po mayayaman ang makikinabang, mga mahihirap po ang pumupunta sa public government hospitals," he added. Previously, Go said that these local hospital bills could help address the present gaps and limitations of the country's healthcare system, especially in critical localities. These measures include bills increasing the bed capacity of Lying-in Clinic in Rizal, Palawan; Naguilian District Hospital in Naguilian, La Union; Rosario District Hospital in Rosario, La Union; Sinait District Hospital in Sinait, Ilocos Sur; East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City; and the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro, Sr. Medical Center in Misamis Occidental. Other bills that passed second reading include measures establishing the Bacolod City General Hospital in Bacolod, Negros Occidental; Eastern Pangasinan Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales, Pangasinan; Davao Occidental General Hospital in Malita, Davao Occidental; and the Neptali Gonzales Hospital in Mandaluyong City. Bills converting the Medina Extension Hospital in Medina, Misamis Oriental into a general hospital; and the Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital into the Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital also passed second reading. Another bill increasing the bed capacity of the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City also hurdled the second reading in the Senate plenary. "Pinaghirapan nating maipasa ito para sa kapakanan ng mahihirap nating mga kababayan," Go said. Meanwhile, Go said that he has been dutifully performing his responsibilities as senator, stressing that time is of the essence especially during the present public health emergency. "Para sa akin, walang tulog ang pagseserbisyo. Nagtatrabaho ako 24/7, kahit anong oras at araw pa yan. Ayaw kong pinapatagal pa ang dapat gawin lalo na't marami sa mga kababayan natin ang naghihirap ngayon," said Go.