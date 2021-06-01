STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SIGNING INTO LAW OF THE LIFELINE RATE SUBSIDY EXTENSION

An assurance for the next 30 years of a subsidized electricity rate is a security blanket for those who continue to hurdle financial challenges. And even if the pandemic is over, low-income households will be assured of sustained assistance that they have enjoyed for two decades now.

Sa maituturing nating pambihirang pagkakataon, ang mekanismong lifeline rate sa ilalim ng EPIRA law na dapat sana'y matatapos na sa June 26 ay binigyan pa ng pagkakataon na mapakinabangan ng milyong milyong mahihirap nating kababayan sa susunod na tatlong dekada. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Presidente at ito'y isang ganap nang batas. Makasisiguro ang mga pinakamahirap nating kababayan ng tuloy-tuloy na ayuda sa kanilang buwanang gastusin sa kuryente.

The lifeline subsidy is necessary in assisting the poor to enable them to allocate their measly income to other daily necessities. This 30-year extension will definitely give lifeline consumers who are truly marginalized and often under threat of disconnection, the sense of certainty and sense of stability in their lives.