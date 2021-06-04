De Lima vows support for LGBTQIA+'s fight for equality, human rights

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has pledged her support for the continued fight of the members of the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual) community for equality and human rights.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, made the statement as she joins the LGBTQIA+ community from different parts of the world, including members of Kapisanan ng LGBTQi+ sa Pilipinas (KULAY), in its celebration of Pride Month this June.

"I am one with KULAY and the whole LGBTQIA+ community in celebration of Pride Month and in our fight for equality and respect for human rights," she said.

"Sa makahulugang pagdiriwang na ito, nakikita natin ang matingkad na kontribusyon ng LGBTQIA+ sa lipunan, at kung paanong sa kabila ng pagsubok, nangingibabaw ang inyong di-natitinag na katatagan ng loob at lakas ng pagkakaisa," she added.

Pride Month is celebrated every year in June where LGBT communities come together to celebrate love, diversity, acceptance and self-pride. It is also considered an opportunity for individuals from outside the LGBT community to be educated.

Notably, the original organizers chose the month of June to pay homage to the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City, which helped spark the modern gay rights movement.

The lady Senator from Bicol stressed, however, that people's support for the fight of LGBTQIA+ for equal rights and against discrimination should go beyond Pride Month to ensure a safe and peaceful society where they are free to thrive and express themselves.

"Pero ang pinaka-hangad natin: hindi lamang sa buwan na ito o sa mga piling pagdiriwang binibigyang-pansin at tinututukan ang inyong karapatan at ang mga hakbang para tuluyan nang wakasan ang pang-aapi at diskriminasyon," she said.

"Sa pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay, itaguyod natin ang isang lipunang patas, may paggalang at pagpapahalaga sa dignidad ng bawat isa," she added.

As part of her advocacy to strengthen LGBT rights, De Lima co-authored the anti-discrimination bill (Senate Bill No. 159) with Sen. Risa Hontiveros as the principal author, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression (SOGIE).