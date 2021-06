Recto: 'Yuka's low winning score a blast of fresh air in season of high COVID cases'

When we are assaulted daily by the high tally of COVID cases, here comes the low winning score of Yuka Saso like a blast of fresh air.

She inspires us that despite the handicaps and the hazards we face as a people, we too, can stage a comeback.

She joins the many gritty Filipina frontliners as a poster girl of our "Laban 'Pinas!" battlecry.